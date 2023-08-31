Roblox Treasure Quest codes (September 2023): Free effects, flags, potions, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest is one of the most popular RPG games on the metaverse, with over 520 million visits lately. The game's playerbase grew due to the action-packed gameplay set in a fantasy universe, as well as regular in-game updates and special events. Additonally, players can roam the vast map and engage in a massive dungeon clearing spree with their unique characters and virtual friends.

Roblox Treasure Quest's gameplay can be quite demanding for newbies as they will struggle to defeat stronger enemies and NPCs. They are asked not to worry, as new players can easily become seasoned warriors with the help of the promo codes featured in this article. Furthermore, these codes are very simple to redeem and can help you become the best fighter on the server.

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

The old codes in Roblox Treasure Quest may expire at any time, hence players are highly advised to redeem all the active codes with haste before its too late.

BRIGHTESTBEACH – Speed Potion (Latest)

– Speed Potion NERFREANIMATED – Luck Potion (Latest)

– Luck Potion ELEMENTUSREVENGE – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion SUMMER2023 – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion ENDLESSMODIFIERS – Super Luck Potion

– Super Luck Potion PRIDE2023 – Pride Flag

– Pride Flag TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!! – Four & More Cosmetic

– Four & More Cosmetic DAILYDUNGEONS – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion SHRINES – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion HALFABILLION! – 500 MILLION Effect

– 500 MILLION Effect FREEULTIMATEBOW – Blobfish Mask

– Blobfish Mask SPRING2023 – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion CODECODECODE123123 – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion GLORY – Damage Potion

– Damage Potion 1MILLIONFAVORITES – 1 MILLION STARS Effect (Players above level 100 can redeem this code)

– 1 MILLION STARS Effect (Players above level 100 can redeem this code) SEASON4 – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion ARCHER – Archer Potion

– Archer Potion WAVEDEFENSE – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 – The Best Gift Ever 3

– The Best Gift Ever 3 WINTER2022 – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion HYPERFROSTS REVENGE – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion FALL2022 – Speed Potion

– Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS – Jump Potion

– Jump Potion thx_for300klikes – XP Potion

– XP Potion TQ3YEARS – Redeem code for a Three & Free

– Redeem code for a Three & Free PRIDE – Redeem code for a Pride Flag

– Redeem code for a Pride Flag BRIGHT&SUNNY – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

– Redeem code for a Speed Potion GOODLUCKPLZ!!! – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion SPRING2022 – – Redeem code for a XP Potion

– – Redeem code for a XP Potion FREEULT – Redeem code for Bat Striker Ultimate

– Redeem code for Bat Striker Ultimate SMOGSANCTUM – Redeem code for a XP Potion

– Redeem code for a XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Sadly, a significant amount of old Roblox codes have expired over time. You can expect new codes during special events, collaborations, and in-game updates.

TYSM400MILLIONVISITS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion HAPPYHAPPYHAPPYHOLIDAYS!!! – Redeem Code For a Limited Time Cosmetic

– Redeem Code For a Limited Time Cosmetic BRRRRRRRRRRR – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion SUPERCHILLY – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion verycoolcode – Redeem code for a Gold Potion

– Redeem code for a Gold Potion HYPERFROSTRETURNS – Redeem code for a Gold Potion

– Redeem code for a Gold Potion WINTER2021HYPE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

– Redeem code for a Speed Potion WELCOMEBACK1 – Redeem code for a Hard Hat Cosmetic

– Redeem code for a Hard Hat Cosmetic WELCOMEBACK2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion PROLOBBY – Redeem code for a XP Potion

– Redeem code for a XP Potion SURPRISEEE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion ANOTHAONE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

– Redeem code for a Speed Potion GHOULPLASM – Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots

– Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots SPOOKYSZN – Redeem code for Gold Potion

– Redeem code for Gold Potion SHOPUPDATE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

– Redeem code for a Speed Potion EMBLEMS – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion REWRITE1 – Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots

– Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots REWRITE2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion REWRITE3 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion KNIGHTMARE – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion POISONPRISON – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion THANKSFOR250M_1 – Redeem code for 250 Million Effect

– Redeem code for 250 Million Effect THANKSFOR250M_2 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion HAPPYNEWYEARS2021 – Redeem code for a Reward

– Redeem code for a Reward CHRISTMASMIRACLE2020 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion HYPERFROST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion BOSSFIGHT – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion DANGERDEPTHS – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion ABYSS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion ZOMBIE – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion FRANKENSTEIN – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion GHOUL – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion HAUNTED – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion HALLOWEENPART2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion SPOOKY – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion palmtrees – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion coconut – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion dominusgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion federationgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Effect

– Redeem code for a Luck Effect summerpart2 – Redeem code for a Gold Potion

– Redeem code for a Gold Potion sunshine – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion shellgrind – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion pearlhunt – Redeem code for a random Potion

– Redeem code for a random Potion summertime – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion brightbeachisback – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion shoprevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion hugeupdatesoon – Redeem code for 10 Bank Slots

– Redeem code for 10 Bank Slots ONEYEAR – Redeem code for a One & Done

– Redeem code for a One & Done THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem code for 5 Inventory Slots

– Redeem code for 5 Inventory Slots METEORBLAST – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion PROTECTOR – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion 2NEWABILITIES – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion FIERYFORTRESS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion UPDATE22 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion BIGBOOST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion SCROLLSHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion UPDATE21 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion SPRINGTIME – Redeem code for 10 Bank slots

– Redeem code for 10 Bank slots BIGBOOST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion DREGGONSBREATH – Redeem code for Quest Skips

– Redeem code for Quest Skips EGGHUNT2020 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion UPDATE20 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion EASTER2020 – Redeem code for +1 Level

– Redeem code for +1 Level ranoutofideas – Redeem code for an Effect Potion

– Redeem code for an Effect Potion hi – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion update19 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion omgrobots – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion coralrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion questskips2 – Redeem code for Quest Skips

– Redeem code for Quest Skips UPDATE18 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion FREECOSMETIC – Redeem code for a White Mecha

– Redeem code for a White Mecha millionmembers – Redeem code for a Ravager

– Redeem code for a Ravager cavesrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion sewersrevamp – Redeem code for an Effect Potion

– Redeem code for an Effect Potion junglerevamp – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion icecold – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion newmonstershype – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion questskips – Redeem code for Quest Skips

– Redeem code for Quest Skips update16 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion BANKSLOTS – Redeem code for 25 Backpack Slots

– Redeem code for 25 Backpack Slots NEWLOBBYHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

– Redeem code for a Luck Potion winterishere – Redeem code for an XP Potion

– Redeem code for an XP Potion peppermints – Redeem code for an XP Potion

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox title.

After enter the server, hit the blue Twitter button on the bottom right of the screen.

A code box will appear.

Copy and paste any active code into the Enter Code Here box.

Press the green-colored tick option to redeem the Roblox code instantly!

Robloxians must avoid making typographical errors during the redemption process as the codes are case-sensitive.