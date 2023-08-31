Roblox Treasure Quest codes (September 2023): Free effects, flags, potions, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest is one of the most popular RPG games on the metaverse, with over 520 million visits lately. The game's playerbase grew due to the action-packed gameplay set in a fantasy universe, as well as regular in-game updates and special events. Additonally, players can roam the vast map and engage in a massive dungeon clearing spree with their unique characters and virtual friends.
Roblox Treasure Quest's gameplay can be quite demanding for newbies as they will struggle to defeat stronger enemies and NPCs. They are asked not to worry, as new players can easily become seasoned warriors with the help of the promo codes featured in this article. Furthermore, these codes are very simple to redeem and can help you become the best fighter on the server.
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
The old codes in Roblox Treasure Quest may expire at any time, hence players are highly advised to redeem all the active codes with haste before its too late.
- BRIGHTESTBEACH – Speed Potion (Latest)
- NERFREANIMATED – Luck Potion (Latest)
- ELEMENTUSREVENGE – Speed Potion
- SUMMER2023 – Luck Potion
- ENDLESSMODIFIERS – Super Luck Potion
- PRIDE2023 – Pride Flag
- TQ4YEARBIRTHDAY!!! – Four & More Cosmetic
- DAILYDUNGEONS – Speed Potion
- SHRINES – Luck Potion
- HALFABILLION! – 500 MILLION Effect
- FREEULTIMATEBOW – Blobfish Mask
- SPRING2023 – Speed Potion
- CODECODECODE123123 – Luck Potion
- WEEKLYCOMPETITIONS – Speed Potion
- GLORY – Damage Potion
- 1MILLIONFAVORITES – 1 MILLION STARS Effect (Players above level 100 can redeem this code)
- SEASON4 – Speed Potion
- ARCHER – Archer Potion
- WAVEDEFENSE – Speed Potion
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS3 – The Best Gift Ever 3
- WINTER2022 – Speed Potion
- HYPERFROSTS REVENGE – Luck Potion
- FALL2022 – Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS – Jump Potion
- thx_for300klikes – XP Potion
- TQ3YEARS – Redeem code for a Three & Free
- PRIDE – Redeem code for a Pride Flag
- BRIGHT&SUNNY – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!! – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022 – – Redeem code for a XP Potion
- FREEULT – Redeem code for Bat Striker Ultimate
- SMOGSANCTUM – Redeem code for a XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Sadly, a significant amount of old Roblox codes have expired over time. You can expect new codes during special events, collaborations, and in-game updates.
- TYSM400MILLIONVISITS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAPPYHAPPYHAPPYHOLIDAYS!!! – Redeem Code For a Limited Time Cosmetic
- BRRRRRRRRRRR – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SUPERCHILLY – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- verycoolcode – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- HYPERFROSTRETURNS – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- WINTER2021HYPE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- WELCOMEBACK1 – Redeem code for a Hard Hat Cosmetic
- WELCOMEBACK2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PROLOBBY – Redeem code for a XP Potion
- SURPRISEEE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ANOTHAONE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASM – Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots
- SPOOKYSZN – Redeem code for Gold Potion
- SHOPUPDATE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- EMBLEMS – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE1 – Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots
- REWRITE2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE3 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- KNIGHTMARE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- THANKSFOR250M_1 – Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAPPYNEWYEARS2021 – Redeem code for a Reward
- CHRISTMASMIRACLE2020 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HYPERFROST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ABYSS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ZOMBIE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- GHOUL – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- HAUNTED – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HALLOWEENPART2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- SPOOKY – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- palmtrees – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- coconut – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- dominusgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- federationgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- summerpart2 – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- sunshine – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- shellgrind – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- pearlhunt – Redeem code for a random Potion
- summertime – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- brightbeachisback – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- shoprevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- hugeupdatesoon – Redeem code for 10 Bank Slots
- ONEYEAR – Redeem code for a One & Done
- THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem code for 5 Inventory Slots
- METEORBLAST – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PROTECTOR – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2NEWABILITIES – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FIERYFORTRESS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- UPDATE22 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- BIGBOOST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- UPDATE21 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- SPRINGTIME – Redeem code for 10 Bank slots
- BIGBOOST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DREGGONSBREATH – Redeem code for Quest Skips
- EGGHUNT2020 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- UPDATE20 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- EASTER2020 – Redeem code for +1 Level
- ranoutofideas – Redeem code for an Effect Potion
- hi – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update19 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- omgrobots – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- coralrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- questskips2 – Redeem code for Quest Skips
- UPDATE18 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FREECOSMETIC – Redeem code for a White Mecha
- millionmembers – Redeem code for a Ravager
- cavesrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp – Redeem code for an Effect Potion
- junglerevamp – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- icecold – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- newmonstershype – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- questskips – Redeem code for Quest Skips
- update16 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- BANKSLOTS – Redeem code for 25 Backpack Slots
- NEWLOBBYHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- winterishere – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- peppermints – Redeem code for an XP Potion
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest?
Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:
- Launch the Roblox title.
- After enter the server, hit the blue Twitter button on the bottom right of the screen.
- A code box will appear.
- Copy and paste any active code into the Enter Code Here box.
- Press the green-colored tick option to redeem the Roblox code instantly!
Robloxians must avoid making typographical errors during the redemption process as the codes are case-sensitive.