Roblox is Unbreakable: Stands Guide

Roblox is Unbreakable is a game that takes heavy inspiration from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JJBA). No game inspired by JJBA would be complete without Stands, and this experience is no exception. Boasting some of the most powerful combat abilities, Stands are what every player will be aiming for when playing through the game.
The Roblox title stays as faithful to the original story as possible while adapting the iconic Stands seen in the anime and manga series. There are plenty of lore tidbits hidden away in each Stand’s ability set, making them a treat for the fans.
Looking to get access to a Stand as soon as possible? Here’s what you should know about the iconic spectral fighters in Roblox is Unbreakable.
How Stands Work in Roblox Is Unbreakable
Alongside Hamon, Vampirism, and Spin, Stands represent a set of abilities that are immensely effective in combat. Different Stands are suited for different circumstances, adding a level of depth to the combat system featured in the game. Because of their efficacy, getting a Stand can potentially be fatal for a low-level player.
Stands have access to a skill tree, much like the other combat abilities. Due to their immense power, each skill node in the tree requires more points to unlock than the others. This solidifies their status as endgame-level ability sets.
Like other combat abilities, attacks performed with Stands have a brief cooldown once used. This cooldown is longer for abilities that are head-and-shoulders above the others to preserve the game’s balance. On the flip side, normal attacks have no cooldown, giving you the ability to launch repeated attacks without having to wait.
Also read: Roblox is Unbreakable: A Beginner's Guide
How to get a Stand in Roblox is Unbreakable
Getting a Stand requires you to acquire a Stand arrow from the London Black Market Dealer or by completing the Jotaro Kujo trial. The former requires you to pay $15,000, while the latter has a 25% drop chance for normal arrows.
Once acquired, you can use the normal arrow to have a chance at getting one of 11 Stands. Here are the Stands that a normal arrow can grant:
- Crazy Diamond
- Golden Experience
- Hermit Purple
- Killer Queen
- King Crimson
- Metallica
- Silver Chariot
- Star Platinum
- Sticky Fingers
- The World
- White Snake
Stand arrows have a set chance of failure, which is directly dependent on your current level. Each level adds a 1% success rate to the effectiveness of a Stand arrow. Thus, if you are level 20, there is a 20% chance of the Stand arrow successfully granting you a Stand.
If the arrow fails, your character will die and the arrow will vanish from your inventory. Thus, it’s recommended to climb to high levels before attempting to get a Stand.
Stand Evolutions
Certain Stands can be evolved into their advanced form, amplifying their combat prowess and utility. This can be done in a few different ways, which involve collecting different types of Stand arrows and corpse parts and completing certain trials. Stands like White Snake and Tusk can undergo multiple evolutions.
Here are the Stand Evolutions that can be unlocked in the game:
Also read: Anime Defenders: A Beginner's Guide
FAQs
How do I get a Stand in Roblox is Unbreakable?
You can get Stands by using Stand arrows, which can be bought from the London Black Market Dealer or obtained by completing Jotaro Kujo’s trial.
Which Stands are the most powerful in Roblox is Unbreakable?
Star Platinum: The World, The World, and Tusk (Act 4) are some of the most powerful Stands In the game.
How much does a Stand arrow cost in Roblox is Unbreakable?
Stand arrows cost $15,000 a piece when purchased from the Black Market Dealer in London.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024