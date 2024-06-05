Roblox is Unbreakable: Stands Guide

Roblox is Unbreakable is a game that takes heavy inspiration from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JJBA). No game inspired by JJBA would be complete without Stands, and this experience is no exception. Boasting some of the most powerful combat abilities, Stands are what every player will be aiming for when playing through the game.

The Roblox title stays as faithful to the original story as possible while adapting the iconic Stands seen in the anime and manga series. There are plenty of lore tidbits hidden away in each Stand’s ability set, making them a treat for the fans.

Looking to get access to a Stand as soon as possible? Here’s what you should know about the iconic spectral fighters in Roblox is Unbreakable.

How Stands Work in Roblox Is Unbreakable

Official Roblox is Unbreakable cover art (Image via Roblox)

Alongside Hamon, Vampirism, and Spin, Stands represent a set of abilities that are immensely effective in combat. Different Stands are suited for different circumstances, adding a level of depth to the combat system featured in the game. Because of their efficacy, getting a Stand can potentially be fatal for a low-level player.

Stands have access to a skill tree, much like the other combat abilities. Due to their immense power, each skill node in the tree requires more points to unlock than the others. This solidifies their status as endgame-level ability sets.

Like other combat abilities, attacks performed with Stands have a brief cooldown once used. This cooldown is longer for abilities that are head-and-shoulders above the others to preserve the game’s balance. On the flip side, normal attacks have no cooldown, giving you the ability to launch repeated attacks without having to wait.

How to get a Stand in Roblox is Unbreakable

A normal Stand arrow (Image via Roblox)

Getting a Stand requires you to acquire a Stand arrow from the London Black Market Dealer or by completing the Jotaro Kujo trial. The former requires you to pay $15,000, while the latter has a 25% drop chance for normal arrows.

Once acquired, you can use the normal arrow to have a chance at getting one of 11 Stands. Here are the Stands that a normal arrow can grant:

Crazy Diamond

Golden Experience

Hermit Purple

Killer Queen

King Crimson

Metallica

Silver Chariot

Star Platinum

Sticky Fingers

The World

White Snake

Stand arrows have a set chance of failure, which is directly dependent on your current level. Each level adds a 1% success rate to the effectiveness of a Stand arrow. Thus, if you are level 20, there is a 20% chance of the Stand arrow successfully granting you a Stand.

If the arrow fails, your character will die and the arrow will vanish from your inventory. Thus, it’s recommended to climb to high levels before attempting to get a Stand.

Stand Evolutions

Requiem Arrow can be used to evolve Gold Experience (Image via Roblox)

Certain Stands can be evolved into their advanced form, amplifying their combat prowess and utility. This can be done in a few different ways, which involve collecting different types of Stand arrows and corpse parts and completing certain trials. Stands like White Snake and Tusk can undergo multiple evolutions.

Here are the Stand Evolutions that can be unlocked in the game:

Stand Evolutions in Roblox is Unbreakable Stands Evolutions Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap D4C - Love Train Gold Experience Gold Experience: Requiem Killer Queen Killer Queen: Bites the Dust Tusk (Act 1) Tusk (Act 2) Tusk (Act 2) Tusk (Act 3) Tusk (Act 3) Tusk (Act 4) Star Platinum Star Platinum: The World White Snake C-Moon C-Moon Made In Heaven

FAQs

How do I get a Stand in Roblox is Unbreakable?

You can get Stands by using Stand arrows, which can be bought from the London Black Market Dealer or obtained by completing Jotaro Kujo’s trial.

Which Stands are the most powerful in Roblox is Unbreakable?

Star Platinum: The World, The World, and Tusk (Act 4) are some of the most powerful Stands In the game.

How much does a Stand arrow cost in Roblox is Unbreakable?

Stand arrows cost $15,000 a piece when purchased from the Black Market Dealer in London.

