Roblox Wisteria offers a fun experience that allows players to train their avatars and give them a unique look. There are several codes that can be redeemed in the game for rerolls and resets. With these rewards, a player can find the perfect Blood Demon art and sword (Nichirin) to tackle the most powerful bosses.

Rerolls and resets are also perfect for customization because players can get the highly sought-after Japanese cape (Haori), along with other personalization options for their character's hair and eyes.

Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Wisteria

All active codes in Roblox Wisteria

Here are the active codes in the game:

!SetYourBlazer - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Blood Demon art reroll

!DemonAppearance - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Demon Appearance reset

!HaoriReset - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Haori reroll

!BreathReset - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Breath reset

!BDAReset - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Blood Demon art reset

!NichirinColor - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Nichirin color reroll

!HairDrip - This active code can be redeemed in the game for the Hair and Eye reroll

All the inactive codes in Roblox Wisteria

Here are all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

!TWEETBREATH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Breath reset

!TWEETBDA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Blood Demon Art reset

!SUBTOVALEKIS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Face reroll

!SUBTOSAGEE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Face reroll

!SUBTOINFERNASU - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Blood Demon art reset

!DemonAppearance - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for an appearance reroll

!Demon80K - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a demon appearance reroll

!BreathReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Breath reset

!BreathReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Breath reset

!BDAReset - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Blood Demon art reset

!BDAReroll - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Blood Demon art reroll

!90000LIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Haori reroll

!80000LIKESHAORI - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Slayer Haori Reset

!80000LIKESDEMON - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a demon appearance reroll

!30000LIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Face reroll

!2021Breath - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Breath reset

!20000LIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Haori reroll

!100KDEMONAPP - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Demon Appearance reset

!100KBreath - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Breath reset

!100KBDA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Blood Demon Art reset

!1000FOLLOWS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Nichirin color reset

!10000WISHES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Haori reroll

How to redeem codes in Roblox Wisteria

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the chat button on the top left corner of the screen or press the forward slash key to open the chat box.

Type the code in the text box and hit enter. The rewards will be credited to your account instantly.

To stay updated on the latest codes, you can consider following the creator's Twitter account, @BeveronLagan. Similar to other Roblox games, Wisteria also has a Discord and Roblox group to share exclusive codes and game updates.

