Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (August 2023): Free spins 

Roblox Xeno Online 2 is themed around the popular Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Z manga series. Players must become elite Super Saiyans or galactic warriors to thrive in the Kung Fu world of Xeno Online 2. Additionally, they can engage in various in-game quests and duels with other players on the server to earn rewards and resources.
Spins are very important in Roblox Xeno Online 2, as they can be used to change the in-game character's race. Players struggling to finish certain quests can use a spin to obtain a stronger race. Instead of spending in-game resources to purchase spins, one can redeem the active codes listed below.
Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Only one new code in Roblox Xeno Online 2 has been published by the developers. Also, players are advised to redeem the old active codes quickly, as they will expire soon. These include:
- BANDITSMOD - Redeem for 1000 Spins (Latest)
- 30klikes - Redeem this code for Spins (Discord code)
- wait - Redeem this code for 500 Spins
- moonlit - Redeem this code for 200 Spins
- top - Redeem this code for 90 Spins
- GOD - Redeem this code for 150 Spins
- DATAWIPEONLINE - Redeem this code for 200 Spins
- AREYOUREADY - Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- HALLOWEENV2 - Redeem this code for 40 spins
- MORESPINS - Redeem this code for 60 Spins
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 100 Spins
- sorry - Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- PART1 - Redeem this code for 20 Spins
- 30SPINUPDATESOON - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- 5KSUBS - Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- 25KLIKES - Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- 30SPINEXTINCTION - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
Inactive codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 expired over the last few updates, including:
- 10SPINS - This code was redeemable for 10 spins
- 20KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 20 spins
- 40SPINCODE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins
- THANKYOUSOMUCH - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 30SPINSUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 20KFAVORITES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 13KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 1milapology - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins
- SORRYFORYOURLOSS - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- THANKYOUFOR1MIL - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins
- 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- 7KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 15SPINSGETREADY - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- FREE5SPINS - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- BPBUGFIXED - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 10SPINCITY - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- 20SPINSORRY - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- UPDATEULTIMATE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins
- 3500LIKES - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- BIGUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- 30SPINSLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 20SPINS - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- THEBALANCEUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- THEJOKERBANKROBBERY - This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis
- BUGABUSERS - This code was redeemable for 3 Spins
- SORRY! - This code was redeemable for 2 Spins
- 1KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- 3xFREERACEROLLS - This code was redeemable for 3 Race rerolls
How to redeem codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 with haste:
- Launch the Roblox title and be on the main menu screen.
- Select the Reroll Menu button under the Play button.
- A blue-themed dialog box will pop up.
- Locate a small code box UI titled 'CODE:' on the bottom left side.
- You can copy any code from our list and paste it into the small empty text box.
- Hit the Enter key to gain the free spins.
Avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process, as you will get an error notification if the wrong code is entered.