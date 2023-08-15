Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (August 2023): Free spins 

Roblox Xeno Online 2 is themed around the popular Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Z manga series. Players must become elite Super Saiyans or galactic warriors to thrive in the Kung Fu world of Xeno Online 2. Additionally, they can engage in various in-game quests and duels with other players on the server to earn rewards and resources.

Spins are very important in Roblox Xeno Online 2, as they can be used to change the in-game character's race. Players struggling to finish certain quests can use a spin to obtain a stronger race. Instead of spending in-game resources to purchase spins, one can redeem the active codes listed below.

Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Only one new code in Roblox Xeno Online 2 has been published by the developers. Also, players are advised to redeem the old active codes quickly, as they will expire soon. These include:

BANDITSMOD - Redeem for 1000 Spins (Latest)

Redeem for 1000 Spins 30klikes - Redeem this code for Spins (Discord code)

Redeem this code for Spins (Discord code) wait - Redeem this code for 500 Spins

Redeem this code for 500 Spins moonlit - Redeem this code for 200 Spins

Redeem this code for 200 Spins top - Redeem this code for 90 Spins

Redeem this code for 90 Spins GOD - Redeem this code for 150 Spins

Redeem this code for 150 Spins DATAWIPEONLINE - Redeem this code for 200 Spins

Redeem this code for 200 Spins AREYOUREADY - Redeem this code for 50 Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Spins HALLOWEENV2 - Redeem this code for 40 spins

Redeem this code for 40 spins MORESPINS - Redeem this code for 60 Spins

Redeem this code for 60 Spins HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 100 Spins

Redeem this code for 100 Spins sorry - Redeem this code for 50 Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Spins PART1 - Redeem this code for 20 Spins

Redeem this code for 20 Spins 30SPINUPDATESOON - Redeem this code for 30 Spins

Redeem this code for 30 Spins 5KSUBS - Redeem this code for 50 Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Spins 25KLIKES - Redeem this code for 25 Spins

Redeem this code for 25 Spins 30SPINEXTINCTION - Redeem this code for 30 Spins

Redeem this code for 30 Spins 10KLIKES - Redeem this code for 30 Spins

Inactive codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 expired over the last few updates, including:

10SPINS - This code was redeemable for 10 spins

This code was redeemable for 10 spins 20KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 20 spins

This code was redeemable for 20 spins 40SPINCODE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins

This code was redeemable for 40 Spins THANKYOUSOMUCH - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 30SPINSUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 20KFAVORITES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 13KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 1milapology - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins

This code was redeemable for 100 Spins SORRYFORYOURLOSS - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins THANKYOUFOR1MIL - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins

This code was redeemable for 100 Spins 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins 7KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 15SPINSGETREADY - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins FREE5SPINS - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for 5 Spins BPBUGFIXED - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 10SPINCITY - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 20SPINSORRY - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins UPDATEULTIMATE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins

This code was redeemable for 40 Spins 3500LIKES - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins BIGUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins 30SPINSLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 20SPINS - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins THEBALANCEUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for 5 Spins TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins THEJOKERBANKROBBERY - This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis

This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis BUGABUSERS - This code was redeemable for 3 Spins

This code was redeemable for 3 Spins SORRY! - This code was redeemable for 2 Spins

This code was redeemable for 2 Spins 1KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for 5 Spins 3xFREERACEROLLS - This code was redeemable for 3 Race rerolls

How to redeem codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 with haste:

Launch the Roblox title and be on the main menu screen.

Select the Reroll Menu button under the Play button.

A blue-themed dialog box will pop up.

Locate a small code box UI titled 'CODE:' on the bottom left side.

You can copy any code from our list and paste it into the small empty text box.

Hit the Enter key to gain the free spins.

Avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process, as you will get an error notification if the wrong code is entered.