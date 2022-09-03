Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes (September 2022): Free Rokakaka, arrows, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to a plethora of anime worlds. Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure is no different and is inspired by the famous anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The theme and gameplay revolves around the anime's characters and spells.

The goal is to become the ultimate warrior on the server. Players must defeat the strongest enemies with their spells and weapons. To empower their Stand (in-game power), players will need money and other resources.

This is when users can redeem codes and get their hands on various in-game items and more. Players can also become wealthy within no time if they use the free rewards wisely.

Players can use different arrows to increase the probability of getting Stand in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Active codes

YummersOneMillionLikes —Redeem for free rewards (New)

—Redeem for free rewards HUGE —Redeem for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka

Note: Players must redeem the codes as soon as possible as they will expire very soon!

Lucky Arrow resets the players' stats and changes the Arrow Stand. Players can use free equipment and Rokakaka to enhance their power level and defeat powerful foes roaming the map. If the codes are used wisely, players can easily become the best on the Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure server.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, the list of expired code list is rich. However, players will receive new codes on a regular basis.

SorryAboutYourQuests —Redeem for Lucky Arrow

—Redeem for Lucky Arrow ily - Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

- Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+) OMG700KLIKES - Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+)

- Redeem for a free reward (Prestige must be 3+) 600kLikesFTW - Redeem for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+)

- Redeem for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart (Prestige must be 3+) 200kLikesBruh - Redeem for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

- Redeem for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows 100kSubsLesGOO - Redeem code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

- Redeem code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs - Redeem code for Rib Cage and Left Arm

- Redeem code for Rib Cage and Left Arm LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Redeem code for Lucky Arrow

- Redeem code for Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX! - Redeem code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

- Redeem code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige]

- Redeem for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Require 3+ Prestige] 344k_Likes - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expires May 28]

- Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expires May 28] ThxFor30kSubs – Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

– Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows 325k_LIKES_DUB - Redeem code for Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23]

- Redeem code for Lucky Arrow [Expires May 23] SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Redeem code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 262kStand - Redeem code for a reward [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for a reward Yay251k - Redeem code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka Yay242k - Redeem code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Redeem code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow Yay237k - Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

- Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3] EXP4 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub - Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP3 - Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Redeem code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz - Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+] SorryForShutdowns - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP2 - Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

- Redeem code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious - Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Redeem code for reward [Requires Prestige 3+] ThxFor200k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

- Redeem code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3] EXP1 - Redeem code for EXP

- Redeem code for EXP ThxFor188k - Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

- Redeem code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK - Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

- Redeem code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k - Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

- Redeem code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1] GiveMeSixPistols - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward Nostalgic - Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

- Redeem code for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+] Test - Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

- Redeem code for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+] Star Code Infernasu - Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

- Redeem code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+] THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure?

Players can redeem all the working codes in Roblox YBA within a few seconds. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game and login into the server

Once in, click the menu button at the bottom right corner of the screen

A new setting UI will appear

Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "Enter a code to Redeem here"

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the rewards right away!

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must double check the codes for typos and other spelling mistakes before redeeming them.

Instead of manually inputting the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This method is not only fast but is also safe as it totally eliminates typographical errors.

Where to find new Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes?

Players must follow the game's official Twitter account to find new codes and other game-related content. New codes are released during special in-game events, milestones and updates. Players can also join Roblox YBA's dedicated Discord channel to get wind of the new codes and interact with the community.

