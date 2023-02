Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) codes (February 2023)

Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) is a fine title inspired by the popular anime series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In it, gamers need to complete difficult quests in the game while battling NPCs and other players.

While a lot of free codes for Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure have expired, the developers have published a new one that can help players on their journey to the top. For more active codes, players can follow the creator of the game on their Twitter account, @KeeUzu. The developers also maintain a private Discord server where they share the latest game updates. With that said, all codes for the title โ€” active and inactive โ€” can be found below.

Active and inactive codes in Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA)

Active code in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

This is the only code that is currently active in the game:

this code makes me soft and wet - This code can be redeemed by players to get a Lucky Arrow

Redeeming this free code is very easy, the process for which has been provided later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

All these Roblox codes have expired:

100kSubsLesGOO - This code was redeemed for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

200kLikesBruh - This code was redeemed for four Redeemed Rokakaka, four Arrows

262kStand - This code was redeemed for a reward (3+ Prestige required)

344k_Likes - This code was redeemed for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

GIMMETUSK - This code was redeemed for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

GiveMeSixPistols - This code was redeemed for a reward

ily - This code was redeemed for a free reward (3+ Prestige required)

Le225kDub - This code was redeemed for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

LUCKY_420k_LIKES - This code was redeemed for Lucky Arrow

Nostalgic - This code was redeemed for a reward (1+ Prestige required)

sryForLeShutdownz - This code was redeemed for five Redeemed Rokakakas, five Redeemed Mysterious Arrows (3+ Prestige required)

Star Code Infernasu - This code was redeemed for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP (1+ Prestige required)

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - This code was redeemed for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow (1+ Prestige required)

ThxFor200k - This code was redeemed for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

ThxFor30kSubs - This code was redeemed for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows (3+ Prestige required)

ThxVeryDelicious - This code was redeemed for a reward (3+ Prestige required)

Yay237k - This code was redeemed for two Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, two Redeemed Rokakaka, and a Redeemed Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

Yay242k - This code was redeemed for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, two Rokakaka, and three Mysterious Arrow (3+ Prestige required)

Yay251k - This code was redeemed for two Pure Rokakaka and three Rokakaka (3+ Prestige required)

YES150kSubs - This code was redeemed for Rib Cage and Left Arm

YummersOneMillionLikes - This code was redeemed for free rewards

HUGE - This code was redeemed for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, and Rokakaka

YareYareDawa - This code was redeemed for Lucky Arrow

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure:

Launch the game, and your avatar will be summoned to one of the map's regions.

Select the Menu option and click on the Settings tab.

Enter the active code in the text box.

Finally, you can click on the Redeem Code option.

If the code fails to work on the first attempt, you should restart the Roblox game and try using it again.

