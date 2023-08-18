Roblox YouTube Simulator Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

YouTube Simulator is one of the many games available in the Roblox Metaverse. It stands out as a one-of-a-kind and compelling experience that puts players in the shoes of a content creator struggling for internet stardom. The ultimate goal is to become the best YouTuber. The gameplay primarily focuses on creating videos on a variety of themes.

YouTube Simulator allows gamers to customize their virtual space. In the game, their room is a place where they can portray their personality and achievements. As the subscription count grows, players can customize their room with medals and prizes, displaying the progress of their virtual adventure.

Additionally, players can use these codes to obtain items that can be used to decorate their rooms, further enhancing their progress in their online journey.

All active codes for Roblox's YouTube Simulator.

Super Cool - This code can be redeemed for a Plaque.

sprint - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward.

BLOO - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward.

MINI SNOW - This code can be redeemed for a Mini Snow Plaque.

gun - This code can be redeemed for a Gun.

minigun - This code can be redeemed for a Minigun.

ROOBYBUTTON - This code can be redeemed for a Ruby Button.

Milk - This code can be redeemed for Milk.

FREERED - This code can be redeemed for Free Red.

FREEGREEN - This code can be redeemed for Free Green.

This code can be redeemed for Free Green. Spongeb0b - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward.

All inactive codes for Roblox's YouTube Simulator.

GHOST - This code was redeemable for a Ghost Decoration.

DOUBLEJUMP - This code was redeemable for a Free Reward.

OBESE - This code was redeemable for an Appearance Change.

CODE - This code was redeemable for a Starter Computer.

PUMPKIN - This code was redeemable for a Pumpkin Decoration.

fat - This code was redeemable to make your Character Fat or Obese.

flat - This code was redeemable to make your Character Flat or Slim.

This code was redeemable to make your Character Flat or Slim. tall - This code was redeemable to make your Character Extremely Tall.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's YouTube Simulator?

Launch YouTube Simulator and connect to the server.

and connect to the server. Press on the Twitter Bird; it should be located on the left side of the player's screen.

it should be located on the of the player's screen. In the new window that appears, there should be a Text Box . Enter a working code into the text box.

. Enter a working code into the text box. Finally, click Submit to claim the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's YouTube Simulator working?

Players who are having difficulty redeeming a code should search for mistakes. These codes are highly case-sensitive, so they may not work until input precisely as demonstrated.

Robloxians are recommended to paste the codes directly into the text box after copying them from this article. If a code still does not work, it may have expired, and a new code may be forthcoming.

How to get more codes for Roblox's YouTube Simulator?

Additional YouTube Simulator codes may not be earned as the game's development is discontinued. Instead, the creator has released two newer titles - YouTube Simulator X and Youtube Simulator Z.

Codes for those games can be obtained by following the devs on their social media platforms or joining their official Discord server.

This will keep gamers up to speed on the most recent game updates and unique code releases. They may also bookmark this website and return to it regularly to gain access to fresh codes.