Roblox YouTube Simulator codes for January 2023: Free rewards

Developed by @indieuns, Roblox YouTube Simulator allows users to live the life of a YouTuber and gain more subscribers. In it, they will be able to immerse themselves in the YouTuber lifestyle as they join millions of others in this Roblox experience.

Gamers can play around with different settings, customize their room, and make money in the YouTube Simulator as they gain subscribers and views. With the money, they can purchase new decorations, equipment for filming, and special items to help them create the best videos possible. The more they post on YouTube, the more money they earn.

The below-listed codes will allow players to add more decorations to their rooms. Furthermore, it is recommended to get them as soon as possible because they can expire.

Utilize Roblox YouTube Simulator codes to get free rewards in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox YouTube Simulator

As of January 2023, the following Roblox YouTube Simulator codes are still active and will provide free rewards such as plaques, miniguns, milk, and more. Players are encouraged to use the codes as soon as possible as they might not function for long and expire without warning.

Super Cool - Use this code to obtain a free plaque

- Use this code to obtain a free plaque sprint - Use this code to obtain a free Reward

- Use this code to obtain a free Reward BLOO - Use this code to obtain a free Reward

- Use this code to obtain a free Reward MINI SNOW - Use this code to obtain free Mini Snow Plaque

- Use this code to obtain free Mini Snow Plaque gun - Use this code to obtain a free Gun

- Use this code to obtain a free Gun minigun - Use this code to obtain a free Minigun

- Use this code to obtain a free Minigun ROOBYBUTTON - Use this code to obtain a free Ruby Button

- Use this code to obtain a free Ruby Button Milk - Use this code to obtain free Milk

- Use this code to obtain free Milk FREERED - Use this code to obtain free Red

- Use this code to obtain free Red FREEGREEN - Use this code to obtain free Green

- Use this code to obtain free Green Spongeb0b - Use this code to obtain a free Reward

List of inactive codes in Roblox YouTube Simulator

The following codes for YouTube Simulator are not working anymore. Users can try to redeem them if they haven't done so already.

GHOST - Use this code to obtain a free ghost decoration

- Use this code to obtain a free ghost decoration DOUBLEJUMP - Use this code to obtain a free reward.

- Use this code to obtain a free reward. OBESE - Use this code to obtain a free Appearance Change

- Use this code to obtain a free Appearance Change CODE - Use this code to obtain a free starter computer

- Use this code to obtain a free starter computer PUMPKIN - Use this code to obtain a free pumpkin decoration

- Use this code to obtain a free pumpkin decoration fat - Use this code to obtain an increase in your character's size

- Use this code to obtain an increase in your character's size flat - Use this code to obtain a decrease in your character's size

- Use this code to obtain a decrease in your character's size tall - Use this code to obtain make your character incredibly tall

How to use all the active codes in Roblox YouTube Simulator

All the codes in Roblox YouTube Simulator can be redeemed by players by following these easy steps:

Start the game.

On the left side of the screen, select the Twitter button.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box in a new window.

Click "Submit" to get your gift.

Enjoy your reward

As soon as a player clicks the "Redeem" button, they start receiving their benefits. That said, it is best to double-check them. To prevent typos, they can copy and paste the active codes.

