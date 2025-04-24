Roblox Zombies RNG: A beginner's guide

Roblox Zombies RNG is a zombie-themed random number generator. The game has traditional RNG-style gameplay to obtain guns of different varieties, but it also features intricately designed maps where players can use the weapons they roll from the RNG. Comprehending these mechanics early on can be hard for beginners.

This detailed guide will help all players understand the game and cover all the basic mechanics and clarify the complex ones.

A beginner's guide to Roblox Zombies RNG

Obtaining weapons

The spawn point and AFK area in Zombies RNG (Image via Roblox)

The first thing every player needs to do in Roblox Zombies RNG is to start rolling for weapons and get their hands on a decent rifle. A good starter weapon for beginners is the M4A4. The guns obtained here will be used to defeat hordes of zombies later in the game.

Owned weapons and items can be found here (Image via Roblox)

To view the owned items and weapons acquired through rolling repeatedly, click the Items icon on the left side to view your inventory. The items and weapons shown here can also be equipped, sold, and traded from this menu.

Zombie mode maps and gameplay

Map selection area in Zombies RNG (Image via Roblox)

A conveyor belt takes players to the map selection area just near the spawning area and the shops. Players can choose from a wide array of maps, including but not limited to Castle, The End, and The Farm. There are different player limits for each platform to help simplify matchmaking, but this can be bypassed if one wishes to play alone.

Gameplay screenshot from the Zombie Raids (Image via Roblox)

Upon diving into the chosen map, the players must survive countless waves of the undying using their equipped weapon. The waves increasingly get harder and may consist of various types of zombies with different abilities to make things even harder till the player is eliminated.

Players earn Coins and Diamonds after defeating the recurring waves of zombies, and they can also occasionally pick up power-ups like increased damage or increased speed from the mob drops.

Advancing and upgrading

The upgrades menu in Zombies RNG (Image via Roblox)

The game also features a stacked upgrading mechanic where the players can use the amassed gold and diamonds to unlock upgrades involving ammo, damage dealt, coins earned, luck, rolling, and unlocking potions. These upgrades range from minuscule upgrades to straight-up game-changing; however, their cost also goes up with each upgrade.

Potions

The potions menu in Zombies RNG (Image via Roblox)

Upon unlocking potions from the aforementioned upgrades menu and unlocking the various tiers inside of it, players can use longer-lasting and stronger potion types. These potions come in two types - Luck Potion and the Coins Potion aid the two most important aspects of the game, rolling and amassing coins.

Potions also have tiers, as mentioned, which determine their effectiveness and longevity and can, therefore, help players advance faster in the game.

In-game shop

The in-game shop in Zombies RNG (Image via Roblox)

The game also boasts a fully loaded in-game shop with numerous gamepasses, including but not limited to the double XP gamepass, double coins gamepass, boombox gamepass that lets you play your songs in the game, and the faster roll gamepass. Players can also purchase in-game currency and lives from the in-game shop in exchange for Robux.

FAQs about Roblox Zombies RNG

How many Coins and Gems do you start with in Roblox Zombies RNG?

Each player starts the game with 0 coins and 0 gems, but they can quickly start amassing both currencies via daily and playtime rewards, as well as the primary gameplay.

What is the best way to get Coins in Roblox Zombies RNG?

The best way to get Gems is by playing the maps and taking down waves of zombies.

What is the maximum wave level in Roblox Zombies RNG?

There is no limit to the waves in this game, players will have to endlessly take down zombies till they're eliminated.

