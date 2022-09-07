Rojutsu Blox codes in Roblox: Free Spins and rewards (September 2022) 

Roblox game Rojutsu Blox is based on Jujutsu Kaisen and brimming with action. In it, players must level up their heroes by gaining experience before engaging in combat. Accumulating EXP will also help in acquiring new skills.

Fortunately, players of Rojutsu Blox can utilize codes to gain free experience, Spins, determine the hue of Cursed Energy, and more. For some gamers, using codes helps them advance more quickly. This is because every five minutes, a boss appears that's hard to kill.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Active codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Here are the active codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox:

!EXPCode2 - Claim this code to earn 500,000 EXP

!PremSpin1 - Claim this code to earn a Premium Spin

!PremSpin2 - Claim this code to earn a Premium Spin

!PremSpin3 - Claim this code to earn a Premium Spin

!PremSpin7 - Claim this code to earn a Premium Spin

!PremSpin8 - Claim this code to earn a Premium Spin

!PrestCode1 - Claim this code to earn a five-percent chance to keep the stats/level and gain a prestige (capped at 10)

!PrestCode2 - Claim this code to earn a five-percent chance to keep the stats/level and gain a prestige (capped at 10)

!PrestCode3 - Claim this code to earn a five-percent chance to keep the stats/level and gain a prestige (capped at 10)

!PrestCode4 - Claim this code to earn a five-percent chance to keep the stats/level and gain a prestige (capped at 10)

!PrestCode5 - Claim this code to earn a five-percent chance to keep the stats/level and gain a prestige (capped at 10)

!PrestCode6 - Claim this code to earn a five-percent chance to keep the stats/level and gain a prestige (capped at 10)

!ReColor3 - Claim this code to earn a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor4 - Claim this code to earn a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor5 - Claim this code to earn a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor6 - Claim this code to earn a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor7 - Claim this code to earn a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor8 - Claim this code to earn a Random Cursed Energy Color

!RegSpin1 - Claim this code to earn a Regular Spin

!RegSpin2 - Claim this code to earn a Regular Spin

!RegSpin3 - Claim this code to earn a Regular Spin

!RegSpin4 - Claim this code to earn a Regular Spin

!RegSpin5 - Claim this code to earn a Regular Spin

!SpinCode5 - Claim this code to earn 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins

Expired codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

!10KLikes - Redeem to get 30 Spins

!1MVisits - Redeem to get 50 Spins

!20KLikes - Redeem to get 45 Spins

!Appreciation - Redeem to get a free reward

!BloodCurse - Redeem to get 90 Spins

!ClapItUp - Redeem to get a free reward

!Curtain - Redeem to get free rewards

!EarlyAlpha - Redeem to get a free reward

!EXPCode1 - Redeem to get 500,000 EXP

!FirstResetCode - Redeem to Reset stats

!Fix2 - Redeem to get 45 spins

!Friends - Redeem to get a free reward

!PremiumSpin1 - Redeem to get 10 Premium Spins

!PremiumSpin2 - Redeem to get 15 Premium Spins

!PremiumSpin4 - Redeem to get 20 Premium Spins

!Prestige - Redeem to get 60 Spins

!ReBalance - Redeem to get 100,000 EXP

!ReBalance2 - Redeem to get 100,000 EXP

!ReKatana - Redeem to get free rewards

!ResetCode1 - Redeem to get a Stat Reset

!ResetCode2 - Redeem to get a Stat Reset

!ResetCode4 - Redeem to get a Stat Reset

!Rojutsu - Redeem to get 60 Spins

!Sorry - Redeem to get 75 Spins

!Spin1 - Redeem to get 50 Spins

!Spin2 - Redeem to get 45 Spins

!Spin3 - Redeem to get 30 Spins

!Spin4 - Redeem to get 90 Spins

!SpinCode1 - Redeem to get 30 Spins & five Premium Spins

!SpinCode2 - Redeem to get 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins

!SpinCode3 - Redeem to get 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins

!SpinCode4 - Redeem to get 90 Spins

!TestNoJutsu - Redeem to get a free reward

!Unique - Redeem to get 45 spins

!Upd3 - Redeem to get 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, and 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

!Update2 - Redeem to get a free reward

!Update3 - Redeem to get a free reward

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem active codes in Rojutsu Blox:

Start the Rojutsu Blox.

Press the M key once the game has started..

On the right side of the screen, click on Codes icon.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box.

To get the free promsied rewards, click Confirm.

Roblox players should ensure they the code they entered is correct before proceeding to the final step.

