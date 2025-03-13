Rune Slayer fishing guide: How to get a fishing rod

During your journey in Rune Slayer, you will be doing various activities to make it through. While combat and cooking are the most basic things to do, fishing is something that will need your attention sooner or later. The vast landscape of this experience has several fishing ponds where you can test your luck.

A fish can be used to earn some in-game currency or it can be consumed to satisfy hunger and gain certain stat buffs. If you think you are ready to gather extra resources from the ocean, then this article is for you. Learn how to get the fishing rod and start fishing in Rune Slayer.

How to get a fishing rod in Rune Slayer

Purchase a Wood Fishing Rod from Simon (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you will have to start your journey with a basic Wood Fishing Rod. It is acquired from an NPC called Simon the Fisherman in Wayshire — the starting area. Simon is found near the pond, fishing while standing on a pier. You can interact with him and buy a Wood Fishing Rod for 1 Silver and 25 Copper.

Apart from the fishing rod, Simon also sells regular Worm bait in exchange for 15 Copper. Having this bait equipped while fishing will increase your chances of catching a bigger fish. Also, if you are aware of Mandrakes, the parasites infesting Ali's Farm, you can defeat them to get a bait called the Mandrake Root.

As you progress, you will have an opportunity to get an Iron Fishing Rod. This rod will allow you to catch better fish, even without using a bait. To acquire it, you will have to go to Lakeshire — an area located on the northwestern side of Wayshire. Here, you will find an NPC called Philip the Angler on the pier.

Philip the Angler NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Roastedbacon)

Completing 10 quests given by Philip will unlock the Iron Fishing Rod for you. All of his quests revolve around catching a fish, so make sure you have acquired the Wood Fishing Rod beforehand.

How to fish in Rune Slayer

In order to fish, you need to equip the fishing rod from your quick slot. Next, go to a waterbody like a river stream or a freshwater pond. Then, hold and release the left click to throw the line into the water. After waiting briefly, the bobber will begin to shake. This is when you have to rapidly click on the screen to reel out the fish.

It should be noted that sometimes, you may not catch anything while casting your line. But you can always fish again, thanks to the zero cooldown period here. For your reference, below is a list of fish you can catch in this game.

Bass : Sell for 6 Copper

: Sell for 6 Copper Mackeral : Sell for 10 Copper

: Sell for 10 Copper Black Bass : Sell for 10 Copper

: Sell for 10 Copper Clownfish : Sell for 14 Copper

: Sell for 14 Copper Mudfish : Sell for 20 Copper

: Sell for 20 Copper Piranha : Sell for 24 Copper

: Sell for 24 Copper Stingray : Sell for 30 Copper

: Sell for 30 Copper Salmon : Sell for 60 Copper

: Sell for 60 Copper Blue Jellyfish : Sell for 1 Silver and 80 Copper

: Sell for 1 Silver and 80 Copper Red Jellyfish : Sell for 1 Silver and 80 Copper

: Sell for 1 Silver and 80 Copper Yellow Jellyfish : Sell for 1 Silver and 80 Copper

: Sell for 1 Silver and 80 Copper Storm Clapper : Sell for 2 Silver and 50 Copper

: Sell for 2 Silver and 50 Copper Dolphin: Sell for 4 Silver and 80 Copper

FAQs

How do I get a fishing rod in Rune Slayer?

You can get your first fishing rod from Simon in Wayshire for 1 Silver and 25 Copper.

Where is Philip the Angler in Rune Slayer?

You can find Philip the Angler in Lakeshire, standing on a pier.

How much is the Storm Clapper worth in Rune Slayer?

The Storm Clapper can be sold for 2 Silver and 50 Copper in this experience.

