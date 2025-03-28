Rune Slayer Goblin King guide: Location, how to defeat, and rewards

The Goblin King in Rune Slayer is a secluded boss found deep within the Pit of Darkness. Finding this boss is as difficult as defeating it in its own cave. However, for the legendary rewards this boss drops, it's all worth the effort. Not only does it give you a ton of XP but also several weapons and rings to level up the field with other bosses in this experience.

Here's everything there is to learn about the Goblin King boss enemy in this game, including its location, how to beat it, and all the rewards that it drops.

How to find the Goblin King in Rune Slayer

Jump into the chasm to find the Goblin King (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Builderboy TV)

Before we move ahead, note that finding the Goblin King can be overwhelming and you can lose some HP in the process. So, carry food items that can help regenerate your health bar fully. You can follow the directions mentioned below to reach the Goblin King's Dune in this Roblox title.

From the tree house in Ashenshire, head southeast.

After walking a while, you will find a huge tree; take a left turn from there.

Use the stair-like mountain path to climb up and reach the Withered Thicket area.

Next, you will find yourself in an area where land is separated by chasms.

Go to the weak wooden bridge on the left side of this area and jump into the chasm.

Make sure to stick to the wall while jumping to avoid losing your health.

After jumping in, you will reach the Pit of Darkness, wherein you will find an NPC called Issa who will give you a quest to defeat the Goblin King. However, you will have to speak with Kliff beforehand; this NPC is found on the treehouse in Ashenshire.

Just behind Issa, you will find a huge wooden door that leads to the Goblin King's Dune. This is where you can find and challenge the Goblin King for a fight.

How to beat the Goblin King in Rune Slayer

Beat the Goblin King in Rune Slayer to get precious rewards (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Builderboy TV)

Honestly, the Goblin King isn't that difficult to beat. Bosses like Dire Bear are way more tough and ferocious than this underworld creature. The only thing you need to take care of is the minion Goblins summoned by this boss. He does summon them frequently to slow you down in the battle. However, if you are in a squad, one of your teammates can take care of the minions while the rest spam the Goblin King with their attacks.

The Goblin King also leaps forward and uses his spiked club to slam on the ground. Such moves can easily be avoided if you just move out of the way. One of the best strategies to use against this boss would be using ranged attacks to cause damage while someone from your team distracts it.

Also check: How to level up fast in Rune Slayer

Goblin King drops and rewards in Rune Slayer

Once you've beaten the Goblin King, he will drop these items:

Curse Of The Dune Dragon (Legendary)

Goblin King's Club (Legendary)

Cataclysm (Legendary)

Merchant Ring (Legendary)

fighter's Ring (Legendary)

Mana Cleaver (Legendary)

Paladin's Ring (Epic)

Goblin King Rune (Epic)

A general thing to remember is that he won't drop all of the above items but only a few of them. You will obtain a random reward from the above list.

FAQs

Where is the Goblin King located in Rune Slayer?

You can find the Goblin King in the Pit of Darkness, near the Withered Thicket area.

Is the Goblin King tough to beat in Rune Slayer?

The Goblin King isn't that tough to beat unless you are on higher levels with decent weapons.

Where is Kliff in Rune Slayer?

You can find Kliff on the tree house in the Ashenshire area.

