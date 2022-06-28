Saber Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Crowns, Coins, and more (June 2022)

Players can gain an edge by using Roblox Saber Simulator codes to earn free crowns, Strength, and boosts. They can also join the HD Games Discord server and follow @HenryTheDev on Twitter to find new Saber Simulator codes.

Training with the saber to acquire Strength and eventually move up the leaderboard is the focus of the game Saber Simulator. As players practice, they will gain Strength which they can exchange for coins to purchase new sabers with amplifiers that will enable them to practice more rigorously.

Become a top fighter in no time using free codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

These codes do not come with an expiry date, so they can stop working any day. Players should redeem them immediately to avoid missing out.

100m - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns

2020 - Redeem the code in the game to get 10k Crowns

5000Followers - Redeem the code in the game to get 5k Crowns

Airstudio - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns

boss - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Coins & 200 Crowns

calixo - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns

cookieclix - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

cookie - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

defild - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

erick - Redeem the code in the game to get 300 Crowns

GOLDEN - Redeem the code in the game to get 200 Crowns

gravy - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

grim - Redeem the code in the game to get 50 Crowns

henrydev - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Strength

ISLANDS - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns

JS - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

Legend - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns:

melihkardes - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

MIRRAWRXD - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns

mirrorrs - Redeem the code in the game to get 10k Strength

mmistaken - Redeem the code in the game to get 999 Strength

oioi - Redeem the code in the game to get Free Crowns

PetBoost - Redeem the code in the game to get 20 Void Charms

prez - Redeem the code in the game to get 200 Crowns

raven - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

razor - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

release - Redeem the code in the game to get 150 Coins

robzi - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

Saber - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns

Slayer - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns

straw - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns

subtoaustin - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins

telanthric - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins & 50 Crowns

Update100 - Redeem the code in the game to get Pet Charms

Vehnix - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns:

VoidGG - Redeem the code in the game to get 20 Void Charms

weekend - Redeem the code in the game to get 20k Crowns

Yippee - Redeem the code in the game to get 5k Crowns

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

HEARTS - Redeem the code in the game to get Free Hearts

VALENTINE - Redeem the code in the game to get Free Hearts

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

First is a standard process of opening the Roblox platform and logging in using the username and password created.

On the home page, players must search for the game using the name. Once located, launch the game Saber Simulator.

Give it a few seconds to load. It takes a few seconds like all the other games in Roblox.

After the game has completely loaded, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen. Players can go ahead and click on it.

Copy and paste an active code from the list in the 'Code here' tab. This process must be flawless to redeem the code.

Finally, players can click on the submit button and see that the promised rewards have been submitted to their account if the code was entered correctly and was active.

Though the codes can be typed, the best way to redeem them is by copy-pasting them to avoid making any typos.

