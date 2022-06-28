Saber Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Crowns, Coins, and more (June 2022)

Players can gain an edge by using Roblox Saber Simulator codes to earn free crowns, Strength, and boosts. They can also join the HD Games Discord server and follow @HenryTheDev on Twitter to find new Saber Simulator codes.
Training with the saber to acquire Strength and eventually move up the leaderboard is the focus of the game Saber Simulator. As players practice, they will gain Strength which they can exchange for coins to purchase new sabers with amplifiers that will enable them to practice more rigorously.
Become a top fighter in no time using free codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
These codes do not come with an expiry date, so they can stop working any day. Players should redeem them immediately to avoid missing out.
- 100m - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns
- 2020 - Redeem the code in the game to get 10k Crowns
- 5000Followers - Redeem the code in the game to get 5k Crowns
- Airstudio - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns
- boss - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Coins & 200 Crowns
- calixo - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns
- cookieclix - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- cookie - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- defild - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- erick - Redeem the code in the game to get 300 Crowns
- GOLDEN - Redeem the code in the game to get 200 Crowns
- gravy - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- grim - Redeem the code in the game to get 50 Crowns
- henrydev - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Strength
- ISLANDS - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns
- JS - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- Legend - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns:
- melihkardes - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- MIRRAWRXD - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns
- mirrorrs - Redeem the code in the game to get 10k Strength
- mmistaken - Redeem the code in the game to get 999 Strength
- oioi - Redeem the code in the game to get Free Crowns
- PetBoost - Redeem the code in the game to get 20 Void Charms
- prez - Redeem the code in the game to get 200 Crowns
- raven - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- razor - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- release - Redeem the code in the game to get 150 Coins
- robzi - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- Saber - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns
- Slayer - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns
- straw - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Crowns
- subtoaustin - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins
- telanthric - Redeem the code in the game to get 500 Coins & 50 Crowns
- Update100 - Redeem the code in the game to get Pet Charms
- Vehnix - Redeem the code in the game to get 1k Crowns:
- VoidGG - Redeem the code in the game to get 20 Void Charms
- weekend - Redeem the code in the game to get 20k Crowns
- Yippee - Redeem the code in the game to get 5k Crowns
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- HEARTS - Redeem the code in the game to get Free Hearts
- VALENTINE - Redeem the code in the game to get Free Hearts
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- First is a standard process of opening the Roblox platform and logging in using the username and password created.
- On the home page, players must search for the game using the name. Once located, launch the game Saber Simulator.
- Give it a few seconds to load. It takes a few seconds like all the other games in Roblox.
- After the game has completely loaded, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen. Players can go ahead and click on it.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list in the 'Code here' tab. This process must be flawless to redeem the code.
- Finally, players can click on the submit button and see that the promised rewards have been submitted to their account if the code was entered correctly and was active.
Though the codes can be typed, the best way to redeem them is by copy-pasting them to avoid making any typos.