Sharkbite 2: A Definitive Guide

Sharkbite 2 is a survival experience where you assume the role of a shark or a shark hunter and do your best to defeat the opposing faction. Upon success, you will receive valuable Shark Teeth, a resource that serves as the main currency of the game.

You can build your own ship and design it however you want. Alternatively, you can upgrade your hunting prowess as a shark and become a fearsome boat eater. No matter which role you prioritize, the game offers plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re a newcomer to Sharkbite 2, don’t worry. We have created this guide to help you understand the basics of this survival game and improve your chances of winning as the apex predator or the shark hunter.

An overview of Sharkbite 2

Sharkbite 2 Title Screen (Image via Roblox)

Sharkbite 2 uses a system reminiscent of Dead by Daylight, where one of the players is randomly chosen to be the shark. Other players assume the role of the shark hunters and must band together to hunt the shark down using weapons and teamwork.

The player chosen to be the shark can hunt down the shark hunters and chomp down their boats to defeat them. They can upgrade their abilities from the menu on the left, improving their overall killing prowess. The more hunters the shark eliminates, the more the balance tips in its favor.

The beginning of a match (Image via Roblox)

Each match has a timer that starts from 250 and continuously counts down until it reaches zero. For shark hunters, the main objective is to survive until the timer runs out, while sharks must defeat as many hunters as possible. Hunters can also opt to kill the shark, which is difficult considering the creature’s massive health pool.

The match ends once the timer runs out, the shark has been killed, or all hunters have been eliminated. The victors of the match receive Shark Teeth, with the highest damage dealers receiving a nice bonus for their effort.

Boat customization in Sharkbite 2

The ducky boat in action (Image via Roblox)

This game has a dedicated boat builder, where elements can be added and swapped out at will. You can build the boat of your dreams using the tools provided by the game and upgrade it to the maximum level. Choose your options wisely to make a boat that is an effective shark-killing machine.

Pre-built boats are also available for purchase in the experience, with each model offering a different set of pros and cons. You can choose a faster vehicle to remain agile or opt for a robust one for a higher health pool.

Moreover, various customization options allow you to swap out parts of the boat. Equip weapons to deal hefty damage to the shark or purchase skins from the in-game shop to add personal flair to your vessel.

In-game shop showcasing the Titanic and the UFO ships (Image via Roblox)

No matter the options you choose, each must be purchased using Shark Teeth. This resource can only be earned through matches or bought using Robux.

Some of the more expensive items in the shop include the Titanic boat and the UFO vessel, costing tens of thousands a piece. Naturally, this makes them quite valuable to every player, no matter the skill level.

FAQs

What is Sharkbite 2 about?

Sharkbite 2 is an experience where one player assumes the role of a shark, while the others become shark hunters in a battle for survival.

What is the most expensive item in Sharkbite 2?

The Titanic boat is the most expensive item at the in-game shop. You need a massive 100,000 Shark Teeth to buy it.

What is the best way to defeat a shark in Sharkbite 2?

The best way to defeat sharks is to work with other players and use your weapons to corner them, dealing hefty damage in the process.

