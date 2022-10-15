SharkBite codes in Roblox: Free Shark Teeth (October 2022)

Abracadabra created Roblox SharkBite on April 10, 2017. The game looks old, but even today, it has millions of players playing it daily. Since its inception, it has had over 1.4 billion visits from players, one million likes, and 4,868,006 users have added it to their favorite list.

Players in Roblox SharkBite have the option of taking on the role of a shark or teaming up with friends to fight the boat-eating shark for survival. They have two options: either use their weapon to fend off the shark or run away. One can spend their acquired shark teeth at the end of each round to purchase more thrilling items.

There are two approaches available to players: continue playing and advancing gradually, or take a shortcut. The latter is to redeem free codes. Thus, people who utilize these free codes will have a competitive advantage over opponents and go up the rankings.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox SharkBite

Active codes in Roblox SharkBite

Here are the active codes in the game:

1BILLION - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 shark teeth

DUCKYRAPTOR - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

FROGGYBOAT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

RGBSHARK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 80 shark teeth

SHARKBITE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 shark teeth

SimonsSpace - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox SharkBite

These codes do not work anymore:

20KDISCORD - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

EditShark! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

GHOSTS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

LegendaryGun! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

mosasaurus - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

NewGun - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

NewShark - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

SHARKCAGE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

SHARKWEEK2020 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

SKELETONS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

STEALTH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

SwimingLizard - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 shark teeth

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox SharkBite

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the Twitter logo.

Copy and paste the code.

Hit Redeem and that's it. Enjoy the rewards.

How to get more codes in Roblox SharkBite

The process is extremely easy because you simply have to follow the creator's Twitter account and look out for posts about new codes.

You can also join the official Discord server of the game not only for new codes but also to get all the latest game updates. While you are at it, you can also chat with other top players to get some tips and tricks on getting the rare and legendary pets

Links to these accounts are available on the game's home page on Roblox.

