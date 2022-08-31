SharkBite codes in Roblox: Free shark teeth (September 2022)

Abracadabra Studios developed this fun game called Roblox SharkBite, also known as SharkBite 1. In this round-based survival game, players must employ boats and weapons to fend off a hungry shark.

Everyone starts out in the main lobby. They can choose to watch from the window in the Lobby to focus on the shark or if a round is ongoing. Players will have to wait during the intermission phase to see if a round has been completed. When the intermission countdown is over, a red shark will select a random player to be the shark.

Players can redeem free codes in this fun game to get shark teeth, which is essential in the game. The primary form of payment in SharkBite is shark teeth. They are used to replenish the arsenal, boats, and shark population.

Free codes in Roblox SharkBite help players in successfully saving themselves from the killer shark

Active codes in Roblox SharkBite

Here are the active codes in the game:

1BILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Shark Teeth

DUCKYRAPTOR - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

FROGGYBOAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

RGBSHARK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 80 Shark Teeth (New)

SHARKBITE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Shark Teeth

SimonsSpace - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

Expired codes in Roblox SharkBite

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

20KDISCORD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

EditShark! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

GHOSTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

LegendaryGun! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

mosasaurus - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

NewGun - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

NewShark - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

SHARKCAGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

SHARKWEEK2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

SKELETONS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

STEALTH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

SwimingLizard - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Shark Teeth

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox SharkBite

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes some time, so players must be patient.

After the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click on it.

The code can be copied and pasted by players into the available space.

To obtain the free shark teeth, press enter.

The steps may look meticulous, but it is extremely easy once the players get the hang of it. However, players should avoid typing the code (which is allowed) to avoid errors due to a typo.

