Short Creepy Stories: Deadly Content Guide

In Short Creepy Stories: Deadly Content, you are placed in the shoes of a YouTuber attempting to escape an abandoned hospital. Available in single and multiplayer modes, this short story featured in the horror Roblox experience can be completed within ten minutes.

Of course, during your first playthrough, you will likely take your time exploring the rooms and corridors of the abandoned hospital. Nonetheless, this creepy section of the game is a thrilling one that may require some assistance to complete if new to Short Creepy Stories.

Here’s a comprehensive look at Deadly Content along with strategies to beat it successfully in Short Creepy Stories.

How to clear Deadly Content in Short Creepy Stories

Starting cutscene for Deadly Content (Image via Roblox || Josh Plays on YouTube)

Deadly Content is set in a multi-storeyed hospital building, with jump scares, monsters, and a creepy aura around every corner. This story puts you in a hotel lobby for a short section, after which you will be teleported to the abandoned hospital. You begin the game in a corridor with your main objective being to escape the hospital.

You are given a flashlight to illuminate the dark and decrepit hospital corridors, along with a camera. The main purpose of the camera is to reveal paranormal activity that is otherwise invisible. It can also be used to view hidden messages and paths indicated by a red cross marker.

For a faster clear time, we recommend playing in the multiplayer mode to clear more ground quickly. If you prefer a more immersive horror experience, then consider playing through this story in the single-player mode.

Follow the steps listed below to clear Deadly Content in Short Creepy Stories:

Walk down the first corridor and open the door at the end to find the aftermath of a demonic ritual.

Cross the room and leave through the door on the far side.

Follow the hallway and take the first right to find a men’s restroom on your left. Open the door and collect the key on the bloody toilet.

on your left. Open the door and collect the on the bloody toilet. Backtrack until you return to the hallway just outside the ritual room. In the hallway, use the key to open the Cabinet Room.

Projector Remote in the Cabinet Room (Image via Roblox || Josh Plays on YouTube)

On the desk, you will find a Projector Remote . Collect it and leave the Cabinet Room.

. Collect it and leave the Cabinet Room. The hallway lights will have been turned off. Use your flashlight to illuminate the path ahead.

Follow the hallways until you reach the Treatment Room . Instead of entering it, turn right and walk along the path to find a small office-like corner on the right.

. Instead of entering it, turn right and walk along the path to find a small office-like corner on the right. Next to the office-like area, there is an entrance with a red cross marked inside. Bring up your camera by pressing C to reveal a set of wriggling hands. Walk through the entrance while avoiding them.

to reveal a set of wriggling hands. Walk through the entrance while avoiding them. After entering them, you will be faced with a wall. Turn around and follow the blood-covered pathway and take the path on the left once you encounter it.

Turn left again when you see a longer path. This hallway leads to a generator , which can be interacted with to receive the Generator Handle .

, which can be interacted with to receive the . After you interact with the generator, a monster will begin chasing you. Run away from it without entering any rooms while it approaches you to avoid being caught.

Run until you reach a blood-covered reflection of the office-like area encountered earlier. Enter the room next to it, activate your camera, and move into the wall to return to the hospital.

Follow the hallway until you reach a room with double doors. Without entering it, take a left and find the generator room on the far right.

Turn the generator on and restore power to the hospital. The hallways will be illuminated again.

Return to the office-like area and enter the Administration room next to it. You will spot a red marker on the left wall, which instructs you to turn the camera on if viewed through the camera.

The Safe holds the Second Floor Key (Image via Roblox || Josh Plays on YouTube)

Use the remote to turn the projector on and find a unique four-digit code . Memorize it and leave the room.

. Memorize it and leave the room. Backtrack along the halls until you find a room with a safe in it on the left. Enter the four-digit code to open it and find the Second Floor Key and a letter. The letter instructs you not to trust your friends and leave without them.

and a letter. The letter instructs you not to trust your friends and leave without them. Go back to the office-like area and enter the door next to the entrance with the red marker.

Climb up the stairs, unlock the door using the key, and follow the hall until you find a door with the same red marker as before. Use your camera to make the door disappear and enter it to find a hammer.

Another monster will start chasing after you and now, you must make your way back to the very first hallway.

Upon reaching the end of the hallway, use the hammer to break open the boards and escape the hospital.

Using the hammer to break open the boards and escape (Image via Roblox || Josh Plays on YouTube)

With that, you have successfully escaped unharmed and reached the ending for Deadly Content in Short Creepy Stories.

FAQs

What is Deadly Content about in Short Creepy Stories?

Deadly Content is a short story in Short Creepy Stories about four YouTubers attempting to escape a hospital filled to the brim with horrors.

Where is the Projector Remote in Short Creepy Stories: Deadly Content?

The Projector Remote is inside the Cabinet Room, which can be unlocked using a key found in the men’s restroom.

How do I turn the generators on in Short Creepy Stories: Deadly Content?

Collect a handle from the blood-covered alternate dimension version of the hospital to restart the generator in the main game.

