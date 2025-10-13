Silly Simon Says: A beginner's guide

Silly Simon Says is a fun and casual party game developed by Nomo Falls, featuring up to 76 fast-paced minigames like Red Light Green Light, Wavy Worms, Musical Chairs, Laser Eyes, and Stepping Stones. In this Roblox title, players can also equip a variety of accessories and props that help them stand out from the rest.

This article serves as a beginner's guide to Silly Simon Says, covering its features and elements.

Getting started in Silly Simon Says - An overview

Each game lasts for a total of 5 minutes (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, players will land in the lobby, where they can get an overview of the features and spectate other players to become acquainted with the game. The ultimate goal is simple: play all the rounds and finish with the highest score to win the game. You can play up to four different modes in this game: Solo, Be Simon, Duo, and Team.

Modes are selected based on the majority of votes received. Once the mode has been selected, players will land on the main map. Any five maps will be chosen randomly if players have voted on any of the three maps except Be Simon. The latter selects players to become Simon and chooses the game and difficulty according to their preferences.

Silly Simon Says has it all, starting from classic games like The Floor is Lava, Musical Chairs, to new and unique ones like Red Light Green Light, and Tile Takeover. In No Touching, players must avoid being infected by zombies. In new games like Tiles Takeover, Dance Like Simon, and No Touching, newbies have to adapt quickly if they are to win the round.

While in a match, you have to play five rounds across different games. Each game requires focus and can be challenging. Each match lasts five minutes, and players get exclusive rewards for winning. After every game, players have a minute during which they can redeem various things from the shop or view their progress from the Book.

Gameplay elements

There are a total of four playable modes in this title (Image via Roblox)

Quests: You will be assigned quests in the game to help you redeem various items in the shop. Completing quests not only rewards players with coins but also helps them progress in the Book.

There are various types of chests in the game, ranging from Emote chests to Prop Chests. Note that they are merely accessories that provide no traits to players. Game modes: There are four game modes in this title: Solo, Be Simon, Duo, and Team. It is easy to identify the game modes by their name. Be Simon allows players to become Simon and control the game for other players for a match. If chosen, they can select the games to be played and determine the difficulty and timings, but it must be noted that they themselves can't play if chosen as Simon.

There are a total of nine pets in the game. Players can purchase them for 200 coins. They are an accessory that enhances a player's look. The pet gacha is located right behind the Fan Art. Book: The Book records all of your progress in-game. Furthermore, players receive coins whenever they play a new map or unlock an accessory.

FAQs on Silly Simon Says

How much does a pet cost in the game?

Purchasing a pet in the pet gacha costs 200 coins.

How many modes can we play in Silly Simon Says?

Players can play four modes in Silly Simon Says.

How to play as Simon in this title

Upon selecting the Be Simon mode in-game, a player is chosen at random to be Simon.

