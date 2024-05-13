Skibidi Tower Defense: Meme Event Guide

Skibidi Tower Defense is a popular tower-defending Roblox experience where you assume the role of a Unit to defend your home base against Skibidi Toilets. This light-hearted game receives new and unique updates quite often, making it a great experience to return to periodically. One of its latest updates is the Meme Event, an event that adds a slew of new units, boosts, playable modes, and premium options.

This update adds a ton of playability to the game for a fun and meme-heavy experience. If you're curious about the event and the changes it brings, this guide will give you a rundown of what the event is about.

About the Meme Event in Skibidi Tower Defense

Meme Event

Meme Event is the latest update for Skibidi Tower Defense, released on May 10, 2024. It makes plenty of changes to the game, in addition to the unit and mode updates. These changes include bug fixes and general balance adjustments to make your experience more streamlined.

For unit updates, the experience has introduced no less than nine new units, each of which belongs to the Epic rarity or higher. Naturally, this makes them quite valuable, particularly for new players who may not have access to the higher rarity units.

You can grab the following units from the Meme Event:

Godly Nugget Man

Godly Titan Ohio Man

Mythic Upgraded Titan Sigmaman

Mythic Titan Sunshine Man

Legendary Sigma Man

Legendary Group Leader

Legendary Turkish Quandale

Epic Bald Guy

Epic Mushroom Guy



These units are currently exclusive to the limited-time meme crates, which can be opened using clicks earned in the Meme Event Backrooms. Completing challenges in the Backrooms map will upgrade your meme pass, which is why it is recommended to do so first.

Additionally, the Meme Event includes a new Season Pass and a Trading Server Viewer. Use premium resources like Robux to receive the season pass and cut your grinding time short. And lastly, you can also receive a double gems and coins boost for playing through the event.

What Skibidi Tower Defense is about

Skibidi Tower Defense

Skibidi Tower Defense has you use defensive units to keep enemies at bay. Place your units along the enemy’s path and upgrade them to fend them off. Strengthen your units to better prepare them against the ever-increasing strength of the enemy toilets, and earn in-game currency upon succeeding.

Use premium or in-game currency to open crates, which reward you with new and powerful units. Build your team to be the best possible variation and keep your home base safe from enemy toilets.

Offering various gameplay modes like the standard mode, Endless mode, and event-exclusive ones like the Meme Event Backrooms, there is plenty to explore in this game. Each mode rewards you with lucrative resources upon completion, incentivizing you to interact with the game as much as possible.

FAQs

What is the newest update for Skibidi Tower Defense?

The Meme Event is the newest update for the tower defense game, and it makes several changes.

What are the additions made in the Meme Event in Skibidi Tower Defense?

The Meme Event adds nine new units, a Backrooms map, various bug fixes, and gameplay changes to the tower defense experience.

Are there any boosts available with the Meme Event in Skibidi Tower Defense?

You can get a 2x gems and coins boost by playing the game while the Meme Event is active.

