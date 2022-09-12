Sonic Speed Simulator codes in Roblox: Free chaos, rewards, and boost (September 2022)

SEGA and Roblox have finally collaborated to create the Sonic Speed Simulator. Based on Sonic from the iconic Japanese game series Sonic the Hedgehog, players must endeavor to be the fastest in their playthrough. To do that, they need to enhance their top speed and obtain materials such as money and orbs.

That said, the free codes provided below give out boosts that help players increase their avatar's pace. Furthermore, some give out cosmetics or skins that one can use to show off their fancy avatars.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Since Roblox codes don't arrive with expiration dates, players must wait for the developers to provide more information. Therefore, it is essential to redeem the active ones as soon as possible.

Here are the active codes in the game:

25k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Boost

40kThankYou - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Amazing35 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Hooray50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minute Speed Boost

soniccentral - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Amy Chao

thankyouchao - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Gratitude Chao

thumbsup - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Bloxian Chao

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

This Roblox code doesn't work in the game anymore:

RIDERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Sonic Riders Skin

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

On the preferred device, launch the platform. Use your username and password to connect into your Roblox account.

Look for the game on the platform's home page and launch it.

Click the "Shop" button on the screen when the game has finished loading.

This will open up a fresh window. You must select the "Redeem Codes" button from the various options that will be presented.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible. Copy and paste an active one into the text box.

Although one can manually type in the code, it could lead to erroneous input.

Finally, you're free to select "Redeem!" from the menu. Once done, you'll get the advertised benefits right away.

How to get Sonic?

Players must pick up a floating Sonic card that is resting on a rail to obtain Sonic. In this endeavor, the following steps must be executed:

Start Sonic Speed Simulator's Green Hill Zone, also known as the primary world.

Observe the hub area and search for the World 2 gateway.

Upon approaching the large green loop and a floating robot, they should continue running past the World 2 portal.

Look for a red jump pad and ignore the robot.

Jump toward the red jump pad from the base of the loop. Press jump again while in the air to aim for the jump pad.

This will send players flying in the direction of a rail. Ride the rail to get the floating Sonic card.

Players will have to reach a higher level to get Sonic. It can be done by collecting shards and coins.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul