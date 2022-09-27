Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems, mana, and more (September 2022)

Explore the world of magic in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator. Although not inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, the game incorporates multiple elements from JK Rowling's narrative.

Players start by attending the world's best magic institution. They must train their way to the top and face terrifying monsters.

That said, free codes in the Roblox game give players a lot of mana. This resource is essential to wield all the magic spells at their disposal. Players will also get a lot of in-game money and gems to buy the best weapons and upgrade their power level.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

alargefamily - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hours of Mana per minute

amazing25klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of Mana per minute

anawesome85klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn a 10,000 gems

bigupdate - This code can be redeemed to earn 10000 gems

happynewyear - This code can be redeemed to earn free rewards

hypership - This code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 gems

onehundredkmembers - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 gems

reached65klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 600 Mana

reaching200kfavorites - This code can be redeemed to earn 120x Mana per min

reaching50klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hours of Mana per minute

sub2carbonmeister - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems

sub2hyperdjano - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems

sub2kgts - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems

Sub2PlanetMilo - This code can be redeemed to earn free rewards

sub2rfg - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems

thanks4the50k - This code can be redeemed to earn 30x Mana per minute

thankyou4the100k - This code can be redeemed to earn 240x Mana per min

ty4twentymil - This code can be redeemed to earn 1 hour of Mana per minute

tyforthe75klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gems

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

awesome5mil - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of Mana per minute

halfamilvisits - This code can be redeemed to earn 1500 gems

merrychristmas - This code can be redeemed to earn free Mana

release - This code can be redeemed to earn 200 Mana

secretcode - This code can be redeemed to earn 100 Mana

tenkaylikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 15 minutes of Mana per minute

thanksfor10milvisits - This code can be redeemed to earn 5000 gems

thankyou1 - This code can be redeemed to earn free Mana

thankyou2 - This code can be redeemed to earn 5000 gems

tyfor1klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems

welcome - This code can be redeemed to earn 100 gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem their codes:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account.

On the platform's home page, look for the game and launch it.

Tap on the "Trophy" button on the screen once the game has loaded.

A new window will pop-up once you do that. There will be several choices: you must select the "Codes" button.

The place where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active one into the text box.

If you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, you're free to click on the "Submit" from the menu. You'll get the promised benefits right away.

If the code doesn't go through the first time, players should logout and repeat the process. These issues could occur due to server misgivings and can be amended by rebooting.

