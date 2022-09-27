Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems, mana, and more (September 2022)

Explore the world of magic in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator. Although not inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, the game incorporates multiple elements from JK Rowling's narrative.
Players start by attending the world's best magic institution. They must train their way to the top and face terrifying monsters.
That said, free codes in the Roblox game give players a lot of mana. This resource is essential to wield all the magic spells at their disposal. Players will also get a lot of in-game money and gems to buy the best weapons and upgrade their power level.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- alargefamily - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hours of Mana per minute
- amazing25klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of Mana per minute
- anawesome85klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn a 10,000 gems
- bigupdate - This code can be redeemed to earn 10000 gems
- happynewyear - This code can be redeemed to earn free rewards
- hypership - This code can be redeemed to earn 2,500 gems
- onehundredkmembers - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 gems
- reached65klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 600 Mana
- reaching200kfavorites - This code can be redeemed to earn 120x Mana per min
- reaching50klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hours of Mana per minute
- sub2carbonmeister - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems
- sub2hyperdjano - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems
- sub2kgts - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems
- Sub2PlanetMilo - This code can be redeemed to earn free rewards
- sub2rfg - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems
- thanks4the50k - This code can be redeemed to earn 30x Mana per minute
- thankyou4the100k - This code can be redeemed to earn 240x Mana per min
- ty4twentymil - This code can be redeemed to earn 1 hour of Mana per minute
- tyforthe75klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 10,000 gems
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- awesome5mil - This code can be redeemed to earn 30 minutes of Mana per minute
- halfamilvisits - This code can be redeemed to earn 1500 gems
- merrychristmas - This code can be redeemed to earn free Mana
- release - This code can be redeemed to earn 200 Mana
- secretcode - This code can be redeemed to earn 100 Mana
- tenkaylikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 15 minutes of Mana per minute
- thanksfor10milvisits - This code can be redeemed to earn 5000 gems
- thankyou1 - This code can be redeemed to earn free Mana
- thankyou2 - This code can be redeemed to earn 5000 gems
- tyfor1klikes - This code can be redeemed to earn 1,000 gems
- welcome - This code can be redeemed to earn 100 gems
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem their codes:
- Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account.
- On the platform's home page, look for the game and launch it.
- Tap on the "Trophy" button on the screen once the game has loaded.
- A new window will pop-up once you do that. There will be several choices: you must select the "Codes" button.
- The place where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active one into the text box.
- If you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.
- Finally, you're free to click on the "Submit" from the menu. You'll get the promised benefits right away.
If the code doesn't go through the first time, players should logout and repeat the process. These issues could occur due to server misgivings and can be amended by rebooting.