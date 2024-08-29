Special Anime Defense: All Items, How to Get Them, and More

Special Anime Defense is a Tower Defense title where players can access iconic anime characters who help them defeat enemies. Apart from the units and challenges, the game also has numerous items that have various uses. While some let you roll for new units, others are used to upgrade them to unlock their full potential.

This article will list all the currently available items in-game and describe their usage. It will help you obtain the right items if you're looking to move forward and become better at the game.

List of all items in Special Anime Defense

You can feed your Special Anime Defense units special items to raise their level (Image via Roblox)

Since the game has numerous items with varied uses, it can be confusing for players to keep track of everything. Hence, we have sorted the items into different categories to make things easier for everybody.

Items that offer XP

1) Senzu Bean

Senzu Beans are a common item in the game that offers 25 XP upon use. You can feed it to any of your units to gain that extra experience to level them up. One can obtain this item as drops during battles in the Planet Namek story mode.

2) Cooked Fish

Cooked Fish is yet another common item that helps you level up your units. Feeding it to one will give you 50 XP. This item can be obtained by battling in any of the acts in the Ruined Village story mode.

Items that help you evolve the units

Apart from raising their levels, some units can undergo evolution to unleash their full potential. However, to do so, you must use special Evolution Items that work as a catalyst to help the units achieve their next form.

1) Hat of the Conqueror

If you wish to obtain Shonks (Conquerer) by evolving Shonks, then you must get the Hat of the Conqueror in the game. There are two ways to obtain it — purchase it from the merchant for 5500 Gems or craft it. To craft the hat, you need the following items:

1x Star Fruit Rainbow

5x Star Fruit Pink

18x Star Fruit Yellow

7x Star Fruit Red

5x Star Fruit Green

3000 Gold

2) Bunge Gum

Bunge Gum is a must-have item to evolve your Hosoka into Hosoka (Bungee). While the first way to obtain it is via the Merchant for 8000 Gems, you can also craft it using the following ingredients:

4000 Gold

7x Star Fruit Pink

6x Star Fruit Green

6x Star Fruit Blue

2x Star Fruit Rainbow

22x Star Fruit Yellow

4x Star Fruit Red

You must collect the required items if you wish to evolve your unit in the game (Image via Roblox)

3) Gen Contract

Gon is a popular unit in the game hence it is natural that players who own it would want to evolve it into Gon II. To do so, you need the Gen Contract that costs 6750 Gems at the Merchant. On the other hand, you can collect the following ingredients to craft this item as well:

3500 Gold

2x Star Fruit Rainbow

8x Star Fruit Pink

22x Star Fruit Yellow

5x Star Fruit Red

6x Star Fruit Green

6x Star Fruit Blue

4) Electric Yo-Yo

Players who have the Kollua (Whirlwind) unit and wish to further evolve it into Kollua (GodSpeed) must have the Electric Yo-Yo to do so. You can either purchase it for 7500 Gems from the Merchant or use the following items to craft it:

2x Star Fruit Rainbow

7x Star Fruit Pink

8x Star Fruit Green

6x Star Fruit Blue

20x Star Fruit Yellow

3500 gold

The Merchant also sells items periodically in Special Anime Defense (Image via Roblox)

5) Sand Backpack

Players who own Gara and wish to further evolve it will need the Sand Backpack. You can either purchase it from the Merchant or craft it using the following ingredients in the game:

4000 Gold Coins

7x Star Fruit Pink

7x Star Fruit Green

7x Star Fruit Blue

28x Star Fruit Yellow

7x Star Fruit Red

3x Star Fruit Rainbow

6) Curse Nail

Anyone looking to evolve Nobara into Nobara (Mark) will require the Curse Nail to perform the process successfully. It can be bought for 4500 Gems from the Merchant or crafted using the following items:

2750 Gold

2x Star Fruit Rainbow

5x Star Fruit Pink

6x Star Fruit Green

5x Star Fruit Blue

16x Star Fruit Yellow

6x Star Fruit Red

7) Arsenal Briefcase

Arsenal Briefcase is a crucial evolutionary item if you wish to evolve your Ariva into Ariva (Reaper). It can be done by purchasing the required item from the Merchant or crafting it using the following items:

2500 Gold

19x Star Fruit Yellow

1x Star Fruit Rainbow

3x Star Fruit Pink

5x Star Fruit Green

6x Star Fruit Red

Other important items in Special Anime Defense

Crafting items require you to gather the required ingredients (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the XP and evolution items, Special Anime Defense has various other things you must collect via different means. These items come in handy when you want to craft certain things or improve your luck in the game.

1) Star Fruits

To craft an item in the game, you must first prepare the right ingredients for the process. This is where the Star Fruits come into play. These are the building blocks of the ingredients and must be acquired for the evolution process. You can either get them via drops or purchase them from the Merchant for Gems.

Name Cost Star Fruit Yellow 50 Gems Star Fruit Rainbow 300 Gems Star Fruit Red 50 Gems Star Fruit Blue 50 Gems Star Fruit Green 50 Gems Star Fruit Pink 50 Gems

2) Items that boost luck

Next, Special Anime Defense also has items that boost your luck. These come in various rarities and have different impacts.

Name Cost Effect Super Lucky ~ 500 Gems (Merchant Store) ~ 99 Robux Boosts your luck by 100% for 1 hour Ultra Lucky ~ 1000 Gems (Merchant Store) ~ 149 Robux Boosts your luck by 200% for 5 hour

FAQs about Special Anime Defense

What do Senzu Beans do in Special Anime Defense?

This item gives your character 25 XP and helps it to level up.

How do you get Senzu Beans in Special Anime Defense?

You must play the Story Mode and battle on Planet Namek acts to get this item.

Can you evolve your units in Special Anime Defense?

Yes, you can use special items to evolve your units in the game.

