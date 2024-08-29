Special Anime Defense: Sand Village Infinite Guide (Event)

Special Anime Defense is a relatively new title on Roblox that allows players to obtain their favorite anime characters and use them as units to battle waves of enemies. In the recent update, the developer has added a special event where everyone must tackle the Infinite Mode of the Sand Village chapter to defeat enemies and earn special rewards.

Many players may understandably be unaware of the event or how to complete it to collect the rewards and the Limited Unit. Fortunately, this article will brief you about the event as well as offer some tips and tricks to help you out.

How to unlock the Sand Village Infinite Event in Special Anime Defense

The new Special Anime Defense event can be accessed from the Story Mode portal (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Sand Village Infinite Mode, you must start with the first Story Mode chapter called Planet Namek. There are six acts in the chapter that you must clear to unlock the next one, called Ruined Village. Once you complete Ruined Village, Sand Village will be unlocked. Completing every act under it will give you access to the Infinite Mode.

In the Story Mode portal, you will find a masked character called Kakashi waiting for you. You will also find "Event" written over his head. Interacting with him will reveal the information about the event and what you must do.

In Kakashi's words:

"I challenge you to defeat my enemies in Sand Village Infinite, Do you have what it takes?"

He will also inform you of the exact number of Limited Units that are remaining in the event. If you don't hurry, all of them will be gone and you won't be able to collect one.

Compared to the regular Story Mode, you must face a large number of enemy waves in the Infinite Mode of the game. However, the rewards for completing the waves are bigger and also get better with your progress.

What is the reward for completing the Sand Village Infinite Event and how to get it?

You can collect the limited unit by participating in the infinite mode in Special Anime Defense (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you can obtain a Limited Unit by completing the Sand Village Infinite Event in the game. The unit is called Itochi/Itachi, based on an iconic character from the anime Naruto. However, there is a trick to obtaining this character in the game.

Itachi has an extremely low drop rate and hence demands a relentless grind. According to the community, you must clear at least 10 waves in the Sand Village Infinite Mode to get a chance at obtaining Itachi. However, you don't have a confirmed chance even after reaching 10 waves, hence the grind.

Since there are only a limited number of units available during the event, you must hurry before they are gone. Once this happens, you won't be able to obtain Itachi unless the developer adds another way to get him in the game.

Tips and Tricks to complete the Sand Village Infinite Mode

Following some tips and tricks will help you complete the infinite mode (Image via Roblox)

The Sand Village Infinite Mode is a part of Special Anime Defense's Story Mode. Hence, you must bring powerful units to help you fight the numerous waves of enemies. Below, we have some tips and tricks that may come in handy during the event:

Save your gems and try to get Epic, Legendary, or higher rarity units in the game.

Grind the Story Mode till you have enough gems to roll for good units.

Keep at least one cheap unit that you can place at the very beginning.

Bring units that can overlap each other and counter each other's weaknesses.

Having long-range units in your deck will be extremely useful.

Make sure to place units at a good distance so as to cover the major route of the waves.

Don't clutter your units at the enemy's spawn location. This will backfire when faster units appear.

Keep upgrading your units to keep up with the harder enemies that will spawn as the wave progresses.

Don't focus your expenditure on upgrading the most expensive unit. Make sure to give all your units proper attention.

If you obtain Itachi, you can either keep playing or let the enemies reach the final base to end the game. DO NOT exit the game yourself.

FAQs about Special Anime Defense

Which is the Limited Unit in the Sand Village Infinite event in Special Anime Defense?

The Limited Unit from the Sand Village Infinite event of the game is called Itachi/Itochi.

How to access the new event in Special Anime Defense?

You must interact with a masked character named Kakashi at the Story Mode portal once you've completed the regular mode of the game's Sand Village chapter to access the new event.

How many Itachi units are left in Special Anime Defense?

At the time of writing this article, only 3709 units were left in the game.

