Speed Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems and steps (September 2022)

Roblox Speed Simulator was created by US Simulators on July 4, 2021. It has over a million likes and has seen over 256.3 million visits since its inception. In this title, players can practice their agility and learn to master speed. They can race other Roblox users, participate in world leaderboard competitions, unlock rare trails, gather amazing pets, explore various areas, and do so much more.
Active codes for the title can grant players free gems, pets, and other rewards to get a head start in the game. Using them will also allow gamers to save Robux for better game passes and other expensive items.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Speed Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Speed Simulator
Unfortunately, there's only one active code for this Roblox title currently:
- speed940 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Speed Simulator
Unlike the previous section, this one offers a lot of codes. This is not ideal since these don't work in Roblox Speed Simulator anymore:
- speed880 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- fast860 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- speed780 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- run760 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- run740 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- 700bolt - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- gem680 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- sonic660 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- fast640 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn gems and steps
- aquablue8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Aqua Dragon Pet
- lightning620 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 140 gems and 300 steps
- speed600 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 gems and 600 steps
- 590orbs - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 80 gems and 300 steps
- speed510 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 gems and 500 steps
- flash500 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 140 gems and 300 steps
- 430trails - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 140 gems and 300 steps
- bolt380k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 120 gems and 700 steps
- speedy360k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 gems and 500 steps
- aquablue7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Aqua Dragon Pet
- 270ktrails - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 140 gems and 300 steps
- speedy260k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 gems and 500 steps
- speedy230k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 gems and 500 steps
- bolt220k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 120 gems and 700 steps
- 210ktrails - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 140 gems and 300 steps
- 200ksonic - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 80 gems and 300 steps
- fast190k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 gems and 500 steps
- 170klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 80 gems and 300 steps
- flash160 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- 120ktrails - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- 110klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- big100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- 90marathon - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free 100 gems and 500 steps
- secretforest39 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Forest Dragon Pet
- freecode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 25 gems and 50 steps
- 50ktrails - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- 40feet - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- thxfor20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- running10k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free gems and steps
- 5ksteps - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 140 gems and 300 steps
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Speed Simulator
In Speed Simulator, it's easy to use codes to get free rewards. To do so, you simply need to:
- Start the game, and click on the Twitter button on the right side of the screen.
- Copy and paste the active code into the text area in a new window that will open.
- To get the promised rewards, click Confirm.
If a Roblox player manually types in an active code, it may include an error. This is why it's best to copy and paste it for a seamless, hastlefree redemption process.