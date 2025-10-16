SpongeBob Tower Defense: A beginner's guide

SpongeBob Tower Defense is a survival game developed by Krabby Krew. This is an officially licensed game inspired by Stephen Hillenburg's animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants. It involves players defending Bikini Bottom from various types of enemies by deploying units or powerful characters from the franchise.

This Roblox experience contains familiar iconic music, themes, characters, and locations from the renowned show. Here is a beginner's guide to SpongeBob Tower Defense, covering its features and elements.

Getting started in SpongeBob Tower Defense: An overview

Players can upgrade their units using money earned in a match (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will land in the lobby named Conch Street. You can start a match right away upon joining the game and already have SpongeBob, Patrick, and Pearl Krabs unlocked by default. Further units can be summoned by heading to the summon gacha in the lobby. Rarer summons give more damage, coins, and a critical boost in the game.

To start a match, click on play and select the mode you want to play. You can choose between four modes: Story, Challenge, Raids, and Extra. Enemies come in waves, where each one features a different enemy; they become stronger as the wave ends. You can deploy a total of nine units in one match. It's crucial to upgrade units at regular intervals to make sure they remain strong against resilient enemies.

Gameplay elements

Buy rare units from summons to face stronger enemies (Image via Roblox)

Playtime Prizes: You can win various prizes at regular intervals for just logging into the game and playing it. These rewards range from Coins, gems, boosts, chests, crates, rerolls, and other valuable loot.

You can win various prizes at regular intervals for just logging into the game and playing it. These rewards range from Coins, gems, boosts, chests, crates, rerolls, and other valuable loot. Game Modes: There are four different types of modes you can enjoy in SpongeBob Tower Defense. They are Story, Challenge, Raids, and Extra. All story modes are divided into two acts containing six games apiece.

There are four different types of modes you can enjoy in SpongeBob Tower Defense. They are Story, Challenge, Raids, and Extra. All story modes are divided into two acts containing six games apiece. Worlds: There are a total of seven worlds in this game: Conch Street, Jellyfish Fields, Krusty Krab, Chum Bucket, Sandy's Treedome, Rock Bottom, and Kamp Koral. Each world has its own difficulty, where stronger enemies spawn at higher difficulties. These are Normal, Hard, Nightmare, and Davy Jones Locker.

There are a total of seven worlds in this game: Conch Street, Jellyfish Fields, Krusty Krab, Chum Bucket, Sandy's Treedome, Rock Bottom, and Kamp Koral. Each world has its own difficulty, where stronger enemies spawn at higher difficulties. These are Normal, Hard, Nightmare, and Davy Jones Locker. Merchant: You can exchange coin currency at Mr. Krabbs' Merchant for items. Items can include Aged Patty, Trait Rerolls, Magic Conch, Legendary Chests, etc.

You can exchange coin currency at Mr. Krabbs' Merchant for items. Items can include Aged Patty, Trait Rerolls, Magic Conch, Legendary Chests, etc. Summon: You can perform three types of summons in the game. These include Standard summon, Boosted summon, and Exclusive summon. While the standard and boosted summon require gems for spinning the gacha, the Exclusive summon requires Magic Conchs.

FAQs on SpongeBob Tower Defense

How much does a standard summon cost in this game?

A standard summon costs 100 gems.

Which is the rarest trait in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

Neptune's Crown is the rarest trait in-game, with a drop chance of 0.01%.

How many units and variants are there in the title?

There are a total of 158 units and 632 variants in SpongeBob Tower Defense.

