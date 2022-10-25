Squid Game O codes in Roblox: Cash and Win (October 2022)

Roblox Squid Game O was created by @Chi_zcv on September 22, 2021. Squid Game is a popular show on Netflix, and this title takes inspiration from it. In this game, the rules are the same as in the TV series. Players have to make it to the finish line without being killed.

In this regard, gamers can use some codes to obtain free cash and other rewards. This will help them find a higher spot on the leaderboard.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Squid Game O

Active codes in Roblox Squid Game O

Here are the active codes in Roblox Squid Game O:

25MVisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

21MVisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cash

OneHundredThousand! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 7K cash and one Win

OneHundredThousand2! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

OneHundredThousand3! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 7K cash and one Win

8KLikes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

NewCommunity! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

20MVisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

90KMembers! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

4KLikes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

5KLikes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

6KLikes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

7KLikes! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

15MVisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

17MVisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3.5K cash and one Win

19MVisits! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 6K cash and one Win

50KMembers! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

60KMembers! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

70KMembers! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

80KMembers! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3K cash and one Win

Detailed steps to redeem these active have been mentioned in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Squid Game O

No codes in this game have expired yet. However, the active ones can expire at any time. This means players must act quickly and redeem them as soon as they can. Another thing to note is that even if the codes disappear, the rewards and cash won't, so players who have already obtained them need not worry worry.

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Squid Game O

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Squid Game O:

Launch the game on Roblox and give it a few seconds to load.

Select the Twitter button and a pop-up window should appear.

Enter any active code into the text box.

Hit Redeem, and the rewards will be offered at once.

To avoid errors during the redemption process, players are requested to copy and paste active codes into the text box instead of typing them manually.

