Steal a Labubu: A beginner's guide

Steal a Labubu is a new, whimsical, and thrilling Roblox game centered around a mischievous quest to collect adorable Labubus. These are fluffy, cat-like companions that have recently taken the internet by storm. The title combines stealth-based gameplay, light combat, and progression mechanics that closely resemble those of a tycoon game, all wrapped together in a playful aesthetic.

Ad

Players must sneak into rival bases, outwit or fight defenders, and steal the enemy's Labubus back to their base. Or, they can take the honorable approach where they buy their own Labubus and defend their base.

On that note, here's a guide to help beginners get started in this Roblox experience.

A beginner's guide to Steal a Labubu

Getting started

Gameplay screenshot of the spawn point in Steal a Labubu (Image via Roblox)

When you first enter Steal a Labubu, you spawn in a cozy base with a tutorial quest that introduces you to basic movement, buying Labubus, and collecting cash to buy more of them. The basic premise of the game is to collect as many Labubus as possible. To do this, you can take either one of two approaches. The first one is to sneak into enemy bases, disarm the enemy (or simply outwit them) to get a window, steal the enemy's Labubus, and make them your own.

Ad

Trending

A more honorable and less deceitful approach is one where you don't raid enemy bases and instead play this title more like a tycoon game. In this approach, you simply purchase Labubus when you have the cash to do so, defend your base from being raided, and stop other players from infiltrating other people's bases.

Rebirthing

Rebirthing is extremely crucial for progression in Steal a Labubu (Image via Roblox)

As you collect Labubus, you accumulate in-game currency, which opens the door to the rebirth system. Rebirthing resets your Labubu count while granting you permanent bonuses, such as extra time when locking your base, increased cash production, and multiple other benefits.

Ad

These bonuses stack over multiple rebirths, making subsequent runs faster and more rewarding. Moreover, because of the exponential growth, rebirthing early and often becomes a smart strategy in this game. Veteran players often cycle through a dozen rebirths before focusing purely on base-building and collecting Labubus, as they get reset every time one is reborn.

Also check: Grow Dinosaurs: A beginner's guide

Raiding a base

Use the Slap Glove to temporarily restrict a player's movement (Image via Roblox)

Playing offense is an overall decent strategy to proceed with in the game; that said, it goes hand in paw with defense in Steal a Labubu. As you amass cash, you unlock simple yet useful weapons and tools that play a big role when playing offensively.

Ad

Attacking players with your Lava Gloves, Stun Gun, Bee Gun, or Freeze Gun can be very handy, as they can disable the enemy's entire defense or strategy for a split second, which might just be the window you need to steal their Labubu.

Defending your base

Lock your base to avoid getting raided when you're not around (Image via Roblox)

If you happen to be a pacifist and like to play on the defensive side, you can fortify your base with gadgets using the "lock base" option and even opt to purchase 15- and 30-minute locks using Robux. The shield helps deter intruders trying to snag your Labubus. Balancing stealth and force becomes a key strategic element when trying to defend your base.

Ad

The best way, however, is to adopt a hybrid approach, switching modes depending on the situation and benefitting from the chaos.

In-game shop

The in-game shop in Steal a Labubu (Image via Roblox)

Your progression ties into the in-game shop, where currency generated from Labubus and weapons unlocked after rebirths can be spent. The shop offers upgrades like better Slap Gloves with abilities, better gear, and even bundles of cash if you're falling short of some for a Mythic rarity Labubu.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits Stat Reset codes

FAQs about Steal a Labubu

Is Steal a Labubu solo or multiplayer?

The game supports solo play, though teaming up can make raids more strategic and fun.

Are rebirth bonuses permanent?

Yes, they accumulate each time you rebirth, making your future runs more efficient.

Are extended base lockdowns beneficial?

Yes, extended base lockdowns are extremely viable if you like to play worry-free and are willing to spend 20 or 40 Robux for a 15- or 30-minute shield, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Ram Gandhi Arpit has acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications, and is currently a writer for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda. He specializes in comprehensive beginner Roblox guides and code articles featuring the latest and tested codes for trending games.



His articles are fast approaching the six million mark in total reads, simply because he takes great care in verifying information from reliable sources, such as his own playthroughs, social media platforms and community forums like X, Discord, and Reddit, and lastly the game's official patch notes.



Arpit enjoys playing video games like Valorant, Minecraft, and of course Roblox. Nevertheless, he knew that gaming was his calling from the moment he first played Contra and Duck Hunt. Beyond gaming, Arpit is also a tech enthusiast who stays updated on the latest developments in the industry.



When he’s not working, you'll find him swinging through the virtual streets of Harlem as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, headbobbing to some of the finest tunes from all genres, or sleeping. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024