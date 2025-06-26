Steal a Labubu: A beginner's guide

Steal a Labubu is a new, whimsical, and thrilling Roblox game centered around a mischievous quest to collect adorable Labubus. These are fluffy, cat-like companions that have recently taken the internet by storm. The title combines stealth-based gameplay, light combat, and progression mechanics that closely resemble those of a tycoon game, all wrapped together in a playful aesthetic.
Players must sneak into rival bases, outwit or fight defenders, and steal the enemy's Labubus back to their base. Or, they can take the honorable approach where they buy their own Labubus and defend their base.
On that note, here's a guide to help beginners get started in this Roblox experience.
A beginner's guide to Steal a Labubu
Getting started
When you first enter Steal a Labubu, you spawn in a cozy base with a tutorial quest that introduces you to basic movement, buying Labubus, and collecting cash to buy more of them. The basic premise of the game is to collect as many Labubus as possible. To do this, you can take either one of two approaches. The first one is to sneak into enemy bases, disarm the enemy (or simply outwit them) to get a window, steal the enemy's Labubus, and make them your own.
A more honorable and less deceitful approach is one where you don't raid enemy bases and instead play this title more like a tycoon game. In this approach, you simply purchase Labubus when you have the cash to do so, defend your base from being raided, and stop other players from infiltrating other people's bases.
Rebirthing
As you collect Labubus, you accumulate in-game currency, which opens the door to the rebirth system. Rebirthing resets your Labubu count while granting you permanent bonuses, such as extra time when locking your base, increased cash production, and multiple other benefits.
These bonuses stack over multiple rebirths, making subsequent runs faster and more rewarding. Moreover, because of the exponential growth, rebirthing early and often becomes a smart strategy in this game. Veteran players often cycle through a dozen rebirths before focusing purely on base-building and collecting Labubus, as they get reset every time one is reborn.
Raiding a base
Playing offense is an overall decent strategy to proceed with in the game; that said, it goes hand in paw with defense in Steal a Labubu. As you amass cash, you unlock simple yet useful weapons and tools that play a big role when playing offensively.
Attacking players with your Lava Gloves, Stun Gun, Bee Gun, or Freeze Gun can be very handy, as they can disable the enemy's entire defense or strategy for a split second, which might just be the window you need to steal their Labubu.
Defending your base
If you happen to be a pacifist and like to play on the defensive side, you can fortify your base with gadgets using the "lock base" option and even opt to purchase 15- and 30-minute locks using Robux. The shield helps deter intruders trying to snag your Labubus. Balancing stealth and force becomes a key strategic element when trying to defend your base.
The best way, however, is to adopt a hybrid approach, switching modes depending on the situation and benefitting from the chaos.
In-game shop
Your progression ties into the in-game shop, where currency generated from Labubus and weapons unlocked after rebirths can be spent. The shop offers upgrades like better Slap Gloves with abilities, better gear, and even bundles of cash if you're falling short of some for a Mythic rarity Labubu.
FAQs about Steal a Labubu
Is Steal a Labubu solo or multiplayer?
The game supports solo play, though teaming up can make raids more strategic and fun.
Are rebirth bonuses permanent?
Yes, they accumulate each time you rebirth, making your future runs more efficient.
Are extended base lockdowns beneficial?
Yes, extended base lockdowns are extremely viable if you like to play worry-free and are willing to spend 20 or 40 Robux for a 15- or 30-minute shield, respectively.
