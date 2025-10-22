Steal a Brainrot Burrito Bandito guide

Burrito Bandito is a high-value unit in Steal a Brainrot that can only be obtained during Taco Tuesday, an Admin Abuse-style event held on Tuesdays. This Brainrot belongs to the Secret rarity, and its acquisition method make it among the rarest in the game. Even so, its high income rate and overall value makes it a worthwhile addition to any farm.

Ad

Let’s go over the details of Burrito Bandito and find out what it can do in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Burrito Bandito in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Burrito Bandito can be obtained from Taco Lucky Blocks (Image via Roblox)

Burrito Bandito can be obtained through Taco Lucky Blocks, a special Lucky Block type that only spawns during Taco Tuesdays. From this Lucky Block, the unit has a 0.5% chance of being the character you receive. This makes it among the most challenging to acquire in the game.

Ad

Trending

Taco Lucky Blocks have a chance to spawn on the conveyor belt during Taco Tuesdays. It can be purchased for 50 million Cash apiece. Since Burrito Bandito is an extremely rare Brainrot, it can take dozens of Lucky Blocks before you get even a single copy of the unit. Expect the cost of acquisition for this unit to be in the billions.

This guide gives you a rundown on Lucky Blocks and their respective contents in Steal a Brainrot.

Ad

Income rate

Taco Lucky Blocks can appear on the Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

Burrito Bandito has an income rate of 4 million Cash per second. While its earning rate is eclipsed by most other Secret-rarity units, it is still a high-value unit for Cash generation. Its rarity plays a major role in its perceived value.

Ad

On average, it will take around 200 Taco Lucky Blocks to secure one copy of this unit. This makes the average cost of getting one Burrito Bandito would be 10 billion Cash. So, it would take the unit a total of 2,500 seconds or 41 minutes and 40 seconds to recoup the initial investment. This is significantly longer than most of its peers, owing to its acquisition process.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Burrito Bandito in Steal a Brainrot?

Burrito Bandito can be obtained from the Taco Lucky Block at a 0.5% drop rate.

What is the rarity of Burrito Bandito?

Burrito Bandito belongs to the Secret rarity.

How much money does Burrito Bandito earn every second?

Burrito Bandito has an income rate of 4,000,000 Cash per second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025