Steal a Brainrot Pot Hotspot guide (October 2025)

Steal a Brainrot is a tycoon simulation developed by Brazilian Spyder, where players collect rare brainrots (AI-generated creatures made by fusing random things) and put them up on their base to earn money. After building up their income like this, players can then use their earnings to buy rarer entities or upgrade their equipment.

Rarer brainrots yield more money and help players climb the rankings faster, and Pot Hotspot is one such unit. Here's a guide that explains its rarity and how to obtain it.

How rare is the Pot Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot?

A Rainbow-mutated Pot Hotspot (Image via Roblox)

The Pot Hotspot is perhaps one of the rarest brainrots in the game, since it does not spawn on the Conveyor Belt. It looks like a skeleton with a phone fixed on its head. The entity remains sad because it has no access to the hotspot.

The Pot Hotspot belongs to the Secret class, which is the rarest tier in the game. The fact that it cannot be directly purchased makes it even more valuable. To get the Pot Hotspot, players need to purchase the Secret Lucky Block from the shop for 2399 Robux. This Lucky Block can also spawn naturally on the belt, where it can be bought for $750M.

Even after acquiring the Secret Lucky Block, players have to bet on their luck for the Pot Hotspot, since they will receive any one brainrot out of five possible drops. This particular brainrot has a 21% drop rate from the Lucky Block, while the rarest unit in this block is the La Secret Combinasion, which has a drop chance of 0.05%.

There are two more ways of getting the Pot Hotspot: trading with players who have an extra, or stealing from others. Both approaches are allowed in the game and are practiced extensively. As hard as it may sound, trading with others is a good idea when you have an extra rare brainrot to spare.

Pot Hotspot earnings in Steal a Brainrot

Income of the Pot Hotspot (Image via Roblox)

Acquiring the Pot Hotspot can be a hustle for players, since it requires a lot of patience and luck. However, once you get this Secret-class entity, it will be very beneficial in the long run, as it generates an income of $2,500,000 per second.

Not only can you keep it in your base to earn income, but you can also sell it for $300M or trade it to get something rarer. You can also play smarter and store the Pot Hotspot for later to craft the Celularcini Viciosini.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the drop chances of the Pot Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot?

The Pot Hotspot has a 21% drop rate from the Secret Lucky Block.

How much income does Pot Hotspot earn per second?

The Pot Hotspot earns $2.5M per second.

What is the rarity of Pot Hotspot?

The Pot Hotspot belongs to the Secret class in Steal a Brainrot.

