Steal a Phone: A beginner's guide

Steal a Phone is another addition to Roblox’s infamous “Steal a ___” genre, similar to Steal a Labubu, Steal a Brainrot, or Steal a Car. Players begin the game with nothing but a dream and some cash in their accounts. They must build their fortune by acquiring phones and other valuables of different rarities and mutations.

Here's a beginner’s guide to help you grasp the mechanics of this Roblox experience and set yourself on the path to becoming the wealthiest on the server.

A beginner’s guide to Steal a Phone

Primary gameplay

Stealing a phone in the game looks like this (Image via Roblox)

Your journey in Steal a Phone begins with just 100 in-game cash. This small sum must be spent wisely, as you’ll need to purchase phones that fit your budget from the constant fleet of incoming items.

Phones and other items appear in waves, and your early purchases determine how quickly you can generate cash for stronger investments. Keep in mind, some items may be gatekept, as you'll need to rebirth to buy them.

Each item comes with a rarity tier ranging from common, rare, epic, legendary, mythic, and godly. These tiers affect how much cash an item earns per second, with higher rarities being significantly more profitable.

Beyond rarity, items may also feature mutations like rainbow, amethyst, bloodrot, candy, and shiny. These mutations apply multipliers to the item’s base earnings, making them essential for long-term progression.

Always maintain a balance between defending your base and breaching into others' (Image via Roblox)

Every game in this genre offers two main playstyles: defensive and aggressive.

Defensive players prefer to focus on securing their phones, locking their base, and progressing slowly but steadily. On the other hand, aggressive players look to steal phones from others’ bases whenever they open. This involves using tactics such as camping near their bases, laying traps, and wielding tools like taser guns to outwit their rivals.

Of course, stealing comes with risks. If you get caught, expect retaliation in the form of slaps, Medusa’s head, which will turn you into stone on the spot, or even a swing from a baseball bat. Whether you defend or attack, every decision shapes your growth and determines how quickly you advance through the game’s tiers.

Pro tips and rebirthing

Rebirth in Steal a Phone to add multipliers to all your phones' earnings (Image via Roblox)

Progressing through Steal a Phone inevitably leads to the rebirth system. Each rebirth resets your progress but rewards you with advantages like cash multipliers, extended base lock times, and access to unique trolling tools. Items like the Iron Slap, Gravity Coil, or Speed Coil not only boost gameplay but also make stealing from others more fun.

To rebirth, players must meet specific conditions, including a set cash threshold and acquiring a particular phone that signifies the tier for that rebirth. While the reset might feel punishing, the benefits compound over time, giving you more power and flexibility in each new run.

Pro tip: Strike a balance between defending your phones and stealing from others. Locking yourself away slows progression, while being overly aggressive risks constant setbacks. The best thieves adapt, switching between offense and defense depending on the opportunity.

In-game shop

Visit the in-game shop for some of the most broken gamepasses and gear in the game (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop is central to maximizing your efficiency in this Roblox experience. It offers permanent gear such as the Blackhole Slap, Flying Carpet, and Laser Gun, all of which provide long-term advantages that carry over through multiple rebirths.

Players can also invest in gamepasses, with options like 2x Money, VIP, Admin Commands, and Permanent Lock being among the most valuable.

While the shop allows direct purchases of cash in exchange for Robux, it’s generally better to save your Robux for gamepasses or permanent items. Cash fades quickly, but permanent gear ensures a smoother journey in every run.

FAQs about Steal a Phone

How do mutations affect items in Steal a Phone?

Mutations like rainbow, amethyst, bloodrot, candy, and shiny multiply the base value of an item. This makes them far more profitable than standard items of the same rarity.

Is rebirthing worth it in Steal a Phone?

Yes, rebirthing is essential for long-term progress. While you lose your current progress, the multipliers and tools gained ensure faster growth in future runs.

What is the best strategy for beginners in Steal a Phone?

Beginners should focus on buying affordable phones early on and then steadily build their income. Once comfortable, they can mix defensive play with calculated steals for faster progression.

