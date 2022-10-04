Strongman Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, pets, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Strongman Simulator doesn't require players to use any kind of strategy, as it's a simple workout simulation game. One only needs to drag items across the line to gain energy, which can be used at the gym to gain strength. Players can explore the simulation's virtual world to find different items to drag around.

Those who want to get a headstart can find free codes released by the game creators. When redeemed, these codes give out boosts, rewards, and pets that can prove immensely helpful in progression. Coupled with that, players can save Robux for exclusive shop items and gamepasses.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

10000 - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 energy boost

100M - This code can be redeemed to earn a boost

10m - This code can be redeemed to earn a reward

1500likes - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 energy boost

25k - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 energy boost

400M - This code can be redeemed to earn a reward

5000likes - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 energy boost

Chad - This code can be redeemed to earn a Rubber Duck

HOLIDAY - This code can be redeemed to earn 10 minutes of 2x Workout

strongman - This code can be redeemed to earn a pet

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

season1 - This code can be redeemed to earn 10 minutes of 2x workout

500likes - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 energy boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start by launching the game and allow it to load.

Once loaded, please select the Twitter logo. Its color is not the usual blue but a combination of black and yellow.

A new window will appear with the text box to enter the code.

Copy and paste the code into the text box. You may also type in the code but that might lead to making errors.

Finally, you can hit the confirm button and receive the rewards that are promised.

More codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Unfortunately, the developers don't publish free codes regularly. However, they tend to release a few after certain milestones are achieved.

For further updates, players just need to just follow the developers' Twitter account and join the game's official discord server. Links to the accounts are available on the game's homepage on Roblox.

Along with free codes, one can also get all the latest game updates and talk to other players to catch a few tricks and tips.

