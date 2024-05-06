Super Power Evolution Simulator codes (May 2024)

Super Power Evolution Simulator codes are the easiest and most convenient way to get your hands on tokens, shards, and stat buffs. These freebies are a surefire way of making your early hours with the game fly by without any unexpected incidents.

Best of all, these codes don’t require you to spend a single dime to be redeemed. This gives them universal accessibility, allowing all players to use them the moment they load into the game world. This article lists all active codes for Super Power Evolution Simulator (SPES) while giving a brief guide on using them.

All Super Power Evolution Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for SPES

Here’s a complete list of codes that are confirmed to work in Super Power Evolution Simulator. We recommend using them before they expire, as once they become inactive, the rewards tied to them will be rendered inaccessible as well.

List of active Super Power Evolution Simulator codes Code Rewards 10KLikes 10,000 tokens SPES4Life X2 Stats for five hours Hyperion 500 tokens Shards 3,000 shards

Inactive Super Power Evolution Simulator codes

The codes listed in the table below don’t work in Super Power Evolution Simulator any longer. Not to worry, as the developer of the game has already replaced them with active ones that offer similar or better rewards. Thanks to this, newcomers and returning players alike don’t have to worry about missing out on freebies.

List of inactive Super Power Evolution Simulator codes Code Rewards 7.5KLikes 10,000 tokens Release 250 tokens Shutdown 2,000 tokens Easter 2,500 tokens 500Likes 5,000 tokens 1KLikes 7,500 tokens 5KLikes 10,000 tokens 1KMembers 1,000 tokens Nuke 5,000 tokens Tutorial 1,000 tokens 10KMembers 5,000 tokens TmV2YWVoSXNTb1NtYXJ 500,000 Shards 2500Likes 10,000 tokens 500KVisits 5,000 Tokens

How to redeem active Super Power Evolution Simulator codes?

How to redeem codes for SPES

Use the following step-by-step guide to redeem active codes in SPES:

Open the game on Roblox.

Click the Settings gear on the left to open the associated menu.

Hit the Codes button to open the code interface.

Enter a working code in the provided field and press Claim to receive your rewards.

Repeat the process for all active codes.

It’s important to note that SPES codes are not case-sensitive. This makes them quick and easy to type, making them less likely to encounter unexpected errors during the redemption process.

Super Power Evolution Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for SPES and their importance

Codes for SPES offer tokens, stat buffs, and shards when redeemed. Tokens are the main currency of the game, which can be used at the in-game shop to buy stat buffers. Similarly, shards are a secondary currency that gives you access to items called Wisps, which function as stat buffers as well.

These stat buffs make it easy for your avatar to climb to new heights of power and partake in the game’s morality-based PvP gameplay.

Super Power Evolution Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for SPES

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in SPES causes the game to show an error message. So far, the game has shown no signs of server-related issues in its code system. If you run into such an error, restarting the Roblox game client may resolve it.

Where to find new Super Power Evolution Simulator codes?

New codes for SPES can be found on HyperDjano’s official YouTube channel and Twitter handle, along with the game’s official Discord server. Alternatively, we recommend using this page as a convenient place for all codes. Its active codes table will be regularly updated to reflect the latest additions to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Super Power Evolution Simulator codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Super Power Evolution Simulator?

The codes for SPES offer tokens, shards, and stat buffs when redeemed, which can be useful for experienced and new players alike.

What is the best code for Shards in Super Power Evolution Simulator?

The code Shards is the best to obtain shards in SPES, which gives 3,000 of the resource when redeemed.

How many tokens can I get through codes in Super Power Evolution Simulator?

You can get up to 10,500 tokens by redeeming all codes in Super Power Evolution Simulator.

