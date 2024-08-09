Sword Duels codes can be redeemed to obtain additional in-game cash and free items. Your objective in this Roblox experience is to find the best weapons, use them to battle opponents, and become the top player on the server. Redeeming codes will grant you valuable items that can give you a competitive edge and help you climb the leaderboard more quickly.

All Sword Duels Codes (Active)

Get free Jewels and buy more packs (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the verififed active codes in Sword Duels:

List of active Sword Duels codes Codes Rewards THXFOR20K 1,500 Jewels, 2 free Basic Packs, and a free Emote pack. OMG10K 2 free Basic Packs and 1,000 Jewels. HOMERUN Metal Bat Weapon 5KALLTHEWAY Basic Pack and 1,000 Jewels NOWAY1K Basic Pack and 500 Jewels

Inactive Sword Duels codes

The following codes have stopped working and can be no longer redeemed in the game:

List of inactive Sword Duels codes Codes Rewards LIKES100! 100 Jewels 200LETSGO! 200 Jewels RELEASE 200 Jewels 500YAYAY 500 Jewels

How to redeem Sword Duels codes

Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

To redeem your Sword Duels codes in Roblox, follow these steps:

Begin by logging into your Roblox account with your credentials. Locate and open Sword Duels. Launch the game and patiently wait for it to fully load. Once inside the game, click on the Extras button found in the top-left corner of the screen. From the drop down of options, click on the Codes button to access the code entry box. Carefully enter your code and click on the green button.

The rewards will be added to your in-game inventory instantly, and your cash balance will increase according to the code's value.

Why are codes important in Sword Duels?

By redeeming codes in Sword Duels, players can acquire and open packs to discover and equip new swords, potentially finding powerful options for battles. Additionally, codes provide Jewels, the in-game currency, which can be used to buy more packs and increase the chances of obtaining rare swords.

Some codes also offer free items that boost overall performance, making them a valuable asset for players looking to excel in the game.

Sword Duels code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Make sure to enter codes exactly as they appear since they may be case-sensitive. To avoid typos, it's best to copy and paste a code directly into the text box. Additionally, ensure there are no extra spaces before or after the code when you input it.

Finally, avoid using codes that have already been redeemed, as they won't work again.

Where to find the latest codes in Sword Duels

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes in Sword Duels, check the game's homepage under the description section. You can also join the title's private Discord server for exclusive codes and to connect with other fans. Following @eddmxn on X is another way to catch new code announcements.

FAQs on Sword Duels Codes

How many times can you redeem each Sword Duels code?

Each Sword Duels code can be redeemed only once per account, so be sure to use it before it becomes invalid.

When do the codes expire in Sword Duels?

Sword Duels codes can expire at any time, as the creators don't provide specific expiration dates.

When are the next Sword Duels codes coming?

New codes in Sword Duels are typically released when the game reaches milestones, such as 30,000 likes, or during special events.

