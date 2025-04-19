Sword Haven codes (April 2025)

The latest Sword Haven codes offer rewards that allow you to quickly upgrade your equipment and access new areas. In this Roblox clicker, you spawn in a world teeming with dangers. Defeating monsters gives experience points and Coins that can be spent on better weaponry. You can also enchant and merge swords to enhance their potential.

Although several monsters are waiting for you to challenge them, accessing new areas and enemies can feel like a slog. To instantly get Coins and Gems and speed up your gameplay, redeem the featured active codes for Sword Haven.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Sword Haven codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Sword Haven codes

Equip the best swords to defeat enemies (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of working codes for Roblox Sword Haven:

List of active codes in Sword Haven Code Rewards fivethousand 5000 Gems haven 3500 Gems allpotions 1 Double Luck Potion coinscode 2500 Coins release 500 Coins

Expired Sword Haven codes

Presently, there are no inactive codes for Sword Haven. This is the perfect time to redeem all active ones for bonus rewards.

How to redeem Roblox Sword Haven codes

Tap the bird icon to open the code redemption menu (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Sword Haven can be tricky, so here's a quick guide to help you claim rewards:

Launch Sword Haven on the Roblox platform.

Tap the sword icon at the bottom of your game screen.

at the bottom of your game screen. From the row of tabs that appear on the screen, click the blue profile icon .

. Click the blue bird icon , which resembles the old Twitter logo.

, which resembles the old Twitter logo. Type an active code in the Enter Code text box.

text box. Hit Redeem to submit the code and get the corresponding rewards.

Sword Haven codes and their importance

Mount Card Packs in Sword Haven (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Sword Haven offer in-game items and resources to speed up your progress. The acquired Gems and Coins can be spent on Mount Card Packs, Teleports, and unlocking new Zones. For better swords, you can use the merge function or purchase weapon chests. The odds of getting the finest weaponry from the gacha can be improved by using Luck Potions.

Sword Haven code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code doesn't exist!" error in Sword Haven (Image via Roblox)

If any code for Sword Haven isn't working, cross-check your input for spelling mistakes and extra spaces. Each active code must be entered correctly in the redemption box to claim rewards. Although typos can be fixed within a few seconds, you can avoid the issue altogether by relying on the copy-paste method for code redemptions.

Where to find new Sword Haven codes

Players searching for new Sword Haven codes can find them in the Spawnpoint Interactive Discord server. The creators use the "announcements" channel to keep members updated on news and freebies for their Roblox experiences.

FAQs on Sword Haven codes

Which codes give Gems in Roblox Sword Haven?

The codes fivethousand and haven offer over a thousand Gems when redeemed in Sword Haven.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Sword Haven?

Each Sword Haven code is available for a single use. Multiple redemptions of an active code lead to an error in the game.

Do Sword Haven promo codes expire?

Most Roblox codes are time-limited. Although the developers haven't announced the expiration dates of the Sword Haven freebies, you can avoid missing out on any rewards by redeeming the active ones as soon as possible.

