Sword Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts (September 2022)

It's all about one's journey from being a small combatant to a superstar fighter in Roblox Sword Simulator. As the name suggests, players wield swords, but they begin their adventures with a humble wooden blade. Gradual progression ends with them equipping ultra-powerful swords.
In this endeavor, codes can help players gain extra cash and luck that'll amplify their growth. Adept usage can help them reach the top of the leaderboard.
For extra codes, players can follow the developers on their Twitter accounts and join the official discord group.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sword Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 40M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- 40MVISITS - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- DUNGEONS - Redeem this code to earn gold and luck boost
- UPDATE12 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Sword Simulator
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 10M - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost and a coin boost
- 15M - Redeem this code to earn a boost
- 20M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- 25M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- 30M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- 35M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- 35MVISITS - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- CALAMITY BLADE - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- RELEASE - Redeem this code to earn 2x coin Boost
- RESETCOOLDOWN - Redeem this code to earn free rewards
- UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- UPDATE11 -Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- UPDATE1 - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost
- UPDATE2 - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost
- UPDATE3 - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost
- UPDATE4 - Redeem this code to earn a boost
- UPDATE5 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- UPDATE6 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- UPDATE7 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- UPDATE8 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- UPDATE9 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost
- Zued's upbringing - Redeem this code to earn a 3x coin boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sword Simulator
The code redemption process is extremely easy.
- Start by launching the game.
- From thereon, select the Shop button and look for the Codes section.
- Copy and paste your preferred one and hit the Redeem button.
- If the input is correct, you'll instantly receive your rewards.
With that being said, players are urged to copy and paste the codes, as opposed to manual input. The latter process could lead to persistent errors.