Sword Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts (September 2022)

It's all about one's journey from being a small combatant to a superstar fighter in Roblox Sword Simulator. As the name suggests, players wield swords, but they begin their adventures with a humble wooden blade. Gradual progression ends with them equipping ultra-powerful swords.

In this endeavor, codes can help players gain extra cash and luck that'll amplify their growth. Adept usage can help them reach the top of the leaderboard.

For extra codes, players can follow the developers on their Twitter accounts and join the official discord group.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

40M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

40MVISITS - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

DUNGEONS - Redeem this code to earn gold and luck boost

UPDATE12 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

10M - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost and a coin boost

15M - Redeem this code to earn a boost

20M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

25M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

30M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

35M - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

35MVISITS - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

CALAMITY BLADE - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

RELEASE - Redeem this code to earn 2x coin Boost

RESETCOOLDOWN - Redeem this code to earn free rewards

UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

UPDATE11 -Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost

UPDATE2 - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost

UPDATE3 - Redeem this code to earn a luck boost

UPDATE4 - Redeem this code to earn a boost

UPDATE5 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

UPDATE6 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

UPDATE7 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

UPDATE8 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

UPDATE9 - Redeem this code to earn a 3x luck boost

Zued's upbringing - Redeem this code to earn a 3x coin boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sword Simulator

The code redemption process is extremely easy.

Start by launching the game.

From thereon, select the Shop button and look for the Codes section.

Copy and paste your preferred one and hit the Redeem button.

If the input is correct, you'll instantly receive your rewards.

With that being said, players are urged to copy and paste the codes, as opposed to manual input. The latter process could lead to persistent errors.

