Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free vials and more (August 2022)

Free Roblox Tapping Legends X codes can be used by players to receive rewards like money, boosters, or one-time use items. Players can save time by using this shortcut rather than spending hours accumulating in-game currency or using Robux.

Roblox Tapping Legends X is all about earning clicks so that players can buy eggs to get pets, which will earn them more Tap. It sounds easy, but reality can be different. Players must exchange their Taps for Rebirths in order to increase their click efficiency while also earning Rubies. Players can upgrade the skin and various tapping multipliers using these Rubies.

Use these free codes to tap less and score high in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Here are the free and active codes for the Roblox game:

10klikesthankyou - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

15m - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

1klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

1mgroupmembers - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Damage Vials

2.5klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

25m - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

2ndhunt - Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial

30kcoolcode - Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

40kreallyhotcode - Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

4thjulysteampunk - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

50ksuscode - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

5klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

65kthanks - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

6thpetindex - Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Vial

70kepic - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

80knicevials - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

bigpoostpack - Redeem this code in the game to get 10x Luck Vials, 10x Tap Vials, and 10x Damage Vials

bridgey10th - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Tap Vials

candy - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)

carrot3rd - Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial

easterluck - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

eggluck5th - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Luck Vials

firsthunt - Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial

fixes1 - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

fixes2 - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

fixes3 - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Tap, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Vials

fixes4 - Redeem this code in the game to get Tap, Damage, Luck, and Rebirth Vials (New)

fixes5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials

gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

heaven - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

hell - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

rainbow - Redeem this code in the game to get a several Boosts

release - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

rewardchest7th - Redeem this code in the game to get Damage Vial

roksek - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

russo - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

sneakysign8th - Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial

toadboi - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

update1 - Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

These codes do not work in Tapping Legends X anymore:

10m - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

20klikesforvials - Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Damage Vials

galaxy - Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

mines - Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Tap Vials

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

It is very easy to redeem the code in the Roblox game. To do so, follow the steps listed below:

Load the game

Click on the shopping cart icon that is situated on the right side of the display

The Shop window's "Type Code Here!" box is located at the top

Copy and paste the code there

Click Redeem to receive your rewards

Players should copy-paste the codes in Roblox to ensure that there are no errors in the syntax.

