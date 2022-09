Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free Vials, Boosts, and more (September 2022)

Tapping Legends X is a Roblox game developed by Shiny Star Games. In it, clicks โ€” obtained through tapping โ€” are essential for success and can be used to buy pets and Rebirths. Moreover, powerful multipliers and Gems may also be acquired in this title, the latter of which is used to purchase a range of things.

Players can use free Roblox codes to get more Taps, Boosts, and Vials. Consuming Vials will increase their Tap, Damage, and Luck.

Become a tapping legend in no time using free Roblox codes

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

This Roblox game currently has a lot of active codes. They can be found below:

100kbigmilestone - Redeem to get 6x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 6x Rebirth Vials

10klikesthankyou - Redeem to get several Boosts

15m - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

1mgroupmembers - Redeem to get 5x Damage Vials

25m - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

2mgroupmembers - Redeem to get several Vials

40kreallyhotcode - Redeem to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

70kepic - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

80knicevials - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

90kvialsty - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

bigpoostpack - Redeem to get 10x Luck Vials, 10x Tap Vials, and 10x Damage Vials

candy - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

fantasy - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

fixes3 - Redeem to get x2 Tap, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Vials

fixes4 - Redeem to get Tap, Damage, Luck, and Rebirth Vials

fixes5 - Redeem to get 25x Tap Vials, 25x Damage Vials, 25x Luck Vials, and 25x Rebirth Vials

gravycatman - Redeem to get 250 Taps

heaven - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

lab - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

magic - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

retro - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

roksek - Redeem to get 250 Taps

russo - Redeem to get 250 Taps

sorryfix - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

steampunk - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

summer - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

swamp - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

tech - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

toy - Redeem to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 6x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

A few steps to redeem these codes have been offered in a later section of the article to make the redemption process easier.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

While the game has a wide range of active Roblox codes, they will not last forever. In fact, nobody knows when they might expire. So redeeming them before they are added to the below list is a good idea. Here are the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

10m - 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

1klikes - Several Boosts

2.5klikes - Several Boosts

20klikesforvials - 3x Damage Vials

2ndhunt - A Tap Vial

30kcoolcode - 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

4thjulysteampunk - 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

50ksuscode - 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

5klikes - Several Boosts

65kthanks - 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

6thpetindex - A Damage Vial

bridgey10th - Two Tap Vials

carrot3rd - A Tap Vial

easterluck - Several Boosts

eggluck5th - Two Luck Vials

firsthunt - A Luck Vial

fixes1 - Several Boosts

fixes2 - Several Boosts

galaxy - 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

hell - 5x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

mines - 3x Tap Vials

rainbow - Several Boosts

release - Several Boosts

rewardchest7th - Damage Vial

sneakysign8th - A Luck Vial

toadboi - 250 Taps

update1 - Several Boosts

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

It is quite easy to redeem active codes in Tapping Legends X. All players have to do is:

Press the shopping cart symbol in the game located on the right side of the screen.

Copy an active code from this article's active list and paste it into the "Type Code Here!" box. It can be found at the top of the Shop window.

To get the promised bonuses, click on the Redeem button.

With that, the Roblox active code redemption process is complete.

