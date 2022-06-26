Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free Vials, Boosts and Taps (June 2022)

Any of these Roblox Tapping Legends X free codes can be used by players to get freebies like money, boosters, or even limited-time stuff. Players can use this shortcut to save time instead of spending hours acquiring in-game money or using Robux.

For the Roblox platform, Shiny Star Games created the game, Tapping Legends X. The emphasis of Tapping Legends X is clicking. Players can earn clicks by tapping and are then used by players to purchase pets and rebirths. Players receive strong multipliers as well as gems from both rebirths and pets.

Get more taps, boosts, and vials to buy rebirths and pets in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Since codes do not have an expiration date, they expire quickly. Use them fast, or they may expire and be useless.

10klikesthankyou- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

10m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

15m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

1klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

1mgroupmembers- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Damage Vials

2.5klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

20klikesforvials- Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Damage Vials

25m- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

2ndhunt- Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial

30kcoolcode- Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

40kreallyhotcode- Redeem this code in the game to get 4x Tap Vials, 4x Damage Vials, and 4x Luck Vials

50ksuscode- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

5klikes- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

65kthanks- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials

6thpetindex- Redeem this code in the game to get a Damage Vial

70kepic- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)

bigpoostpack- Redeem this code in the game to get 10x Luck Vials, 10x Tap Vials, and 10x Damage Vials

bridgey10th- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Tap Vials

carrot3rd- Redeem this code in the game to get a Tap Vial

easterluck- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

eggluck5th- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Luck Vials

firsthunt- Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial

fixes1- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

fixes2- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

fixes3- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Tap, 2x Damage, and 2x Luck Vials

galaxy- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

gravycatman- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

heaven- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

hell- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 6x Damage Vials, and 5x Luck Vials

mines- Redeem this code in the game to get 3x Tap Vials

rainbow- Redeem this code in the game to get a several Boosts

release- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

rewardchest7th- Redeem this code in the game to get Damage Vial

roksek- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

russo- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

sneakysign8th- Redeem this code in the game to get a Luck Vial

sorryfix- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)

tech- Redeem this code in the game to get 5x Tap Vials, 5x Damage Vials, 5x Luck Vials, and 5x Rebirth Vials (New)

toadboi- Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Taps

update1- Redeem this code in the game to get several Boosts

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

As of now, there are no expired codes in this Roblox game.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open Roblox on the PC or mobile device(iOS/Android) and login using the username and password.

Launch the game Tapping Legends X and wait for it to load.

Once the game has loaded, click or tap on the Twitter button visible on the side of the screen.

Copy an active code from the list above.

Paste it into the “Enter Code” text box in the pop window that appears.

Finally, hit the Redeem button to get the promised rewards.

Players can enter the code as well, but the best way to avoid making mistakes is by copy-pasting the codes.

