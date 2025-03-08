Tentacle Surge Mutation Fisch guide

Every fish that you catch from the ocean in Fisch can be sold for a decent amount at the merchant's. While the price of the fish depends on its rarity, however, you can earn more than its worth by mutating the fish. A mutated fish always gives you more than its actual selling price.

Ad

Consider it as a lottery if you somehow get a fish with the Tentacle Surge Mutation. This mutation greatly increases the selling price of a fish.

The sad part is that there is only one way to obtain a fish with the said mutation, and it is by using the Kraken Rod. This article explains everything about the Tentacle Surge Mutation in Fisch.

How to get the Tentacle Surge Mutation in Fisch

As discussed above, you can get the Tentacle Surge Mutation by using the Kraken Rod in this Roblox title. This fishing rod has a passive ability that gives you a 5% chance to reel in a fish with Tentacle Surge. This mutation multiplies the selling value of a fish by 10 times its actual worth. Appearance-wise, a fish with this mutation glows dark purple.

Ad

Trending

The Kraken Rod (Image via Roblox)

The only tough thing here is acquiring the Kraken Rod as it requires you to access the Kraken Pool area. It is one of the hidden locations inside the Atlantis. Reaching here is only possible if you have completed all the puzzles in the Atlantis. Additionally, you also need to solve the Clock Wheel puzzle. Make sure to check out our dedicated guide on opening the Kraken Pool to learn how to get there.

Ad

Near the Kraken Pool, you can purchase the Kraken Rod for a total of 1,333,333 C$ in this experience. This rod has decent stats and can help you in the long run for sure. For your reference, we have mentioned the stats of the Kraken Rod below.

Lure Speed : 60%

: 60% Luck : 185%

: 185% Control : 0.2

: 0.2 Resilience : 15%

: 15% Max Kg: 115,000kg

The only department in which the Kraken Rod lacks is its luring speed. To fix it though, you can use an Enchantment, like Hasty.

Ad

Also check: How to get all Mariana's Veil fishing rod in Fisch

Best mutations to make money in Fisch

The Prismize Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Tentacle Surge, below are a few other mutations that can earn you a hefty amount of cash after selling a fish.

Ad

Prismize Mutation

Increase the selling value of a fish by 8x

Obtained from the Ethereal Prism Rod with a 50% chance.

Aurora Mutation

Increase the selling value of a fish by 6.5x

Obtained from Aurora Rod with a 15% chance.

Wrath Mutation

Increase the selling value of a fish by 6.5x

Obtained from the Poseidon Trial pool while Poseidon's Wrath Totem is active. Only has a 2% chance of obtaining.

Subspace Mutation

Increase the selling value of a fish by 5x

Obtained from the Quantum enchantment with a 25% chance.

Ad

FAQs

How do I get a fish with the Tentacle Surge Mutation in Fisch?

You can get a fish with the Tentacle Surge Mutation by using the Kraken Rod (5% chance).

What does the Tentacle Surge Mutation do in Fisch?

The Tentacle Surge Mutation multiplies your fish's value by 10 times.

What is the best mutation in Fisch?

At the time of writing, the Tentacle Surge is the best mutation to acquire in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024