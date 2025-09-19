The Deer: A beginner’s guide 

The Deer is an escape survival game where one player becomes the Deer and the rest have to survive and escape from the map. Each lobby has four players, who can choose the map on which they want to play. The antagonist tries to kill every survivor who tries to escape by finding different clues spread across the map.

This guide will show you how to outsmart the villain, escape safely, and master every map.

Starting with The Deer game

Getting chased by The Deer (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox game is developed by SM_DEV, offering a serious map escape from the antagonist of the game. The game requires strong teamwork to escape the maps faster. Here is some key information you must know before entering the game arena:

Once inside a map, you must start finding the clues and use them to unlock the door and escape. To do all this, you all have only 10 minutes.

Clues : Across the map, you can find clues that connect to each other and help you escape the map. The keys can open doors, tools can break things, etc.

: Across the map, you can find clues that connect to each other and help you escape the map. The keys can open doors, tools can break things, etc. The Deer: It would try to kill the survivors and stop them from escaping the map. Deer has a weapon and can directly eliminate you from the map, and you'll be teleported to the lobby.

Maps in game (Image via Roblox)

Survivors : There will be three survivors in every game who try to escape from the map by hiding from the villain. They have to portray the teamworkin order to escape faster.

: There will be three survivors in every game who try to escape from the map by hiding from the villain. They have to portray the teamworkin order to escape faster. Maps : Currently, there are 30 maps in the game, each having different clues and playthroughs. After each game, you'll get 10 seconds to select your preferred map. The game will randomly allot the Deer role to one player.

: Currently, there are 30 maps in the game, each having different clues and playthroughs. After each game, you'll get 10 seconds to select your preferred map. The game will randomly allot the Deer role to one player. Obby: There's an obstacle course in the lobby; completing it can reward you with a slap, which can stun the antagonist for five seconds.

Tips to dominate the game

Obby to win the Slap (Image via Roblox)

This escape game can boost your adrenaline sometimes, but you can use these tips to be calm and composed.

Do not remain in the buildings for too long. You can get caught easily being trapped.

Play with teamwork; one player can distract the antagonist, and the rest can solve the escape missions.

Check for clues fast in every possible direction since you have only 10 minutes.

Collect keys and unlock doors; you can drop them after using them once.

Keep jumping to avoid being eliminated if you're being chased by the Deer.

Upgrades in game

You can spend robux in the game to make it more suspenseful and exciting.

Be the fake deer (139 Robux): You can trick others by being a fake deer without getting caught.

Strong slap (39 Robux): It gives you a longer stun duration.

Alien Cannon (199 Robux): Allows you to attack anyone.

Admin (599 Robux): Become the admin

Wings (199 Robux): Allows players to fly

Become a Hero (139 Robux): Receive a sword and become a hero.

Be invisible (199 Robux): Become invisible for some time.

Become a Tank (139 Robux): You're a tank now; start dominating the map.

Flying Carpet (319 Robux): You can fly using it.

Jump power-up (39 Robux): Jump higher than usual.

Speed up (39 Robux): Become faster than usual.

Become a box (99 Robux): You can become the box and hide from the Deer by being in disguise.

FAQs

Q) How do survivors escape?

A) Survivors must find clues and solve puzzles scattered around the map to unlock the escape route before getting caught.

Q) Are the maps different in each match?

A) Yes, before the game starts, players in the lobby can vote on which map they want to play.

Q) How do I improve my chances of survival?

A) Stick with teammates, use safe spots wisely, and move quickly after finding clues to avoid getting caught.

