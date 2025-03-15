The Hunt: Mega Edition code and how to redeem it

Looking to claim the Cactrot UGC for free? Don't worry, you can use The Hunt: Mega Edition redeem code to do that. Using codes is a common tradition followed across various Roblox titles. These codes generally provide you with free rewards without the need for a grind. The only thing is that the code you receive in this event experience is unique for everybody. Moreover, you'll have to complete a small task to get it.

Ad

In this article, we have explained how you can get the unique code to claim the Cactrot UGC. Do note that the last date for redeeming the code is March 17, 2025.

For a detailed objective list of the latest Roblox event, check out our The Hunt Mega Edition guide.

How to find The Hunt: Mega Edition code

Watch a 30-second video to get your unique code (Image via Roblox | Discord)

As previously discussed, you will have to complete a small task to receive your unique redemption code. All you have to do is watch a 30-second video to generate the code for yourself.

Ad

Trending

To help you complete this task, we have created a step-by-step guide below:

First of all, make sure you have a verified Discord account. In case you don't, create an account since it is necessary to generate the unique code.

Once you have created an account, use this link to head over to the Discord video quest page.

to head over to the Discord video quest page. You will find a plethora of videos on the page, but you need to watch the one with the Cactrot image.

After you start the video, let it finish, as it will take only 30 seconds.

A "Claim" button will appear on the screen once the video ends.

Click on the Claim button to generate a unique code for yourself. This code will also be sent to your registered email address.

Ad

With March 17, 2025, being the last date, you have roughly two days to generate the code. Past this date, you won't receive codes, hence, you won't be able to get the Cactrot UGC.

How to redeem The Hunt: Mega Edition codes

Code box in this event experience (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming the codes is extremely easy in this Roblox event. You can follow the steps outlined below to do so:

Ad

Launch The Hunt: Mega Edition on your device and spawn in the experience.

Click on the Redeem code button at the top of the screen.

A code box will now appear on the screen.

Copy and paste your unique code in the code box and hit the Claim button.

After redeeming the code, a Roblox window will pop up, through which you can purchase the Cactrot for 0 Robux.

Once purchased for free, the Cactrot will appear in your Roblox inventory. You can find it in the Heads > Accessory section.

Ad

Also check: How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition SpongeBob Tower Defense quest

Why is The Hunt: Mega Edition code not working?

The most common reason why your unique code is not working is probably because you are entering it wrong. Make sure the code you are entering is free of errors, which means there shouldn't be an improper letter case. The code is case-sensitive, and you must enter it as is. Also, remember that you can't use anyone else's code.

Ad

FAQs

How do I get my redemption code for The Hunt: Mega Edition?

You can get your unique code by watching a 30-second Discord quest video.

Can I use someone else's code to claim the Cactrot in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

No, you can't use someone else's code to claim the Cactrot.

What is the last date for redeeming the code in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

The last date for redeeming the code in this event is March 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024