The Mall Game codes (May 2025)

Roblox The Mall Game codes offer free rewards that enhance the gameplay experience. In this title, you control a little kid who goes on a family trip to the mall. Things go south when you stray away from your mom and get trapped in the haunted mall. To finish the many Acts, you have to complete objectives and ultimately discover the cause of the strange occurrences around you.

Before beginning the story, you can redeem the latest codes in The Mall Game to get free Revives and Tix, the in-game currency that can be used to buy stylish cosmetics.

Active The Mall Game codes

Each of the following active codes is available for a single redemption in The Mall Game.

List of active codes in The Mall Game Code Rewards 10KLIKES 250 Tix and 1 Revive Ticket (expires on May 15, 2025) SORRYHIDERS 2 Revive Tickets (expires on May 12, 2025) 2MILVISITS 250 Tix (expires on May 31, 2025) 1MILVISITS 100 Tix (expires on May 31, 2025) 50KFAVORITES 100 Tix (expires on May 31, 2025) SORRY4DAWAIT 1 Revive Ticket (expires on May 16, 2025)

Expired The Mall Game codes

There are currently no expired codes in this Roblox game.

How to redeem The Mall Game codes

Redeem codes in updated servers (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes in the game by following these steps:

Open The Mall Game on Roblox.

Wait for the game to load. Skipping it could lead to code redemption errors.

Tap the Claim Codes option at the top of the screen.

option at the top of the screen. Type or paste a valid code into the Enter Code Here text box.

text box. Click on Apply to submit the code and get rewards instantly.

Roblox The Mall Game codes and their importance

Use Tix to buy new Skins (Image via Roblox)

Tix offered by codes allow players to personalize their experience in Roblox The Mall Game. Being the chief in-game currency, it can be used to buy eye-catching skins from the shop. The rarer the avatar skin, the higher its price tag.

Codes also offer free Revive Tickets, giving you extra shots at completing the game after an initial game-over scenario.

The Mall Game code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "No rewards for code" error in the game (Image via Roblox)

The recently released codes for The Mall Game are only functional in new servers. If you receive an error despite entering a valid code, restart the game to join an updated server. You can then retry the code redemptions to get bonus rewards.

Other reasons for encountering the "No rewards for code" issue are typographical and capitalization errors. Although you can double-check codes for such mistakes, a faster method would be to copy the active ones from this article and paste them directly into the redemption box.

Where to find new The Mall Game codes

You can keep track of The Mall Game promo codes by joining the Nen Shaker Studios Discord server. The game creators reveal the freebies and their expiration dates in the "announcements" channel.

FAQs on The Mall Game codes

What is the latest code for Roblox The Mall Game?

10KLIKES is the newest code for this horror game on Roblox.

What are the rewards offered by The Mall Game promo codes?

The active codes for The Mall Game provide Tix for purchasing skins as well as Revive Tickets to help players finish the game.

When do the active codes for The Mall Game become inactive?

The code expiration dates are announced in the game's official Discord server the moment they are released. While some codes remain active for a month, others expire within a week.

