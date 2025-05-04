Trepidation codes (May 2025)

Roblox Trepidation codes offer different rewards to help improve your gameplay experience. Currently featuring four maps, this typical survival-horror game puts you in the role of a Survivor or a Killer. As a Survivor, you must collaborate with your team and complete tasks to open the exit. The Killer needs to strategically utilize their unique abilities to prevent other players from escaping.

Ad

Coins are awarded based on the result of the cat-and-mouse chase. However, aside from applying stealth and strategy to outwit opponents on the map, you can get the free in-game currency by redeeming the featured active codes in Trepidation. Coins can be spent on a range of skins.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Trepidation codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Trepidation codes

Escape from the Killers after completing all objectives (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of active codes for this Roblox game:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Trepidation Code Rewards ILikeWearingYourSkin Alternate Skin (latest) Fearmonger 500 Coins and a Free Skin Spinechilling Free Skin nowords Gun Skin euceravee Free Skin

Ad

Expired Trepidation codes

Roblox promo codes for Trepidation become inactive after a certain period. If you try to redeem them, the text box shows a "This code has expired" error.

List of inactive codes in Trepidation Code Rewards MucusMySlime Blob Skin SpeakForTheTrees Dryad Skin SpookyGhostGirl Onryo Skin BurnTheBodies Necrion Skin MerryChristmas2024 Epic Slasher Crates 5KLIKES Skin Crate RockOn! Death Metal Rockstar Thankful2024 Crates

Ad

Also check: Latest Possessor codes

How to redeem Roblox Trepidation codes

Utilize codes to enhance your gameplay experience (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Trepidation:

Ad

Launch Trepidation on Roblox.

While in the lobby, click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.

Find the code redemption box at the top right corner.

Input a valid code in the "Enter Codes" text field.

Click the Enter button to submit the code and receive rewards.

To learn the basics and controls of the asymmetrical survival game, use our detailed beginner's guide on Trepidation.

Roblox Trepidation codes and their importance

You can get Coins and different types of cosmetic crates by redeeming codes in Trepidation. Both help you personalize your gameplay experience. Skins acquired by opening free crates can be equipped by navigating to the "Slasher" and "Survivor" menus. Moreover, you can sell duplicate skins for Coins and use the in-game currency to purchase high-rarity outfits from the Shop.

Ad

Trepidation code troubleshooting (how to fix)

An "Invalid Code" error in Trepidation (Image via Roblox)

Typographical mistakes and changes in the letter casing of codes are common reasons behind the "Invalid Code" error in Roblox Trepidation. To resolve this, copy and paste the active codes into the game's redemption box. Ensure that no extra spaces are copied when lifting codes from this article, as they may cause a redemption attempt to fail.

Ad

Also check: Latest Squid Game codes

Where to find new Trepidation codes

You can find all the latest game codes by joining the Trepidation Community on Discord. They are mentioned in the "update-log" channel along with information about the recent developments, fixes, and future updates.

FAQs on Trepidation codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Trepidation?

ILikeWearingYourSkin is the newest code for this survival-horror experience. It offers a free Alternate Skin when redeemed.

Ad

How many times can a working code be redeemed in Trepidation?

Players can use a single code only once in the game. Attempting to use an active one leads to an error being displayed on the screen.

When are new Trepidation promo codes released?

New codes for Trepidation are commonly released to celebrate updates, holiday events, and the game's achievements. You can keep track of them by joining the official Discord community and by bookmarking this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024