The Takeover event Something Evil Will Happen guide

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 16, 2025 13:41 GMT
Complete the Takeover challenges in Something Evil Will happen (Image via Roblox)
Complete the Takeover challenges in Something Evil Will happen (Image via Roblox)

Something Evil Will Happen is among the 48 experiences featured in the Roblox The Takeover event, which is a platform-wide festivity that tasks players with completing four challenges. In turn, it offers badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to earn Crew Cred. These currencies are used to purchase items from The Takeover shop and make the gameplay even more fun.

Here's how you can complete the challenges in Something Evil Will Happen.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Something Evil Will Happen

Complete The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)
Complete The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Start by heading to The Takeover event hub (Clubhouse/Tagtown) and then to Adrenaline Heights district. Next, walk up to the Something Evil Will Happen portal and press the Play button to be teleported into the experience. Once there, choose a difficulty level to begin the challenge. Moreover, you can form a crew in the hub to earn Crew Creds and Solo Creds.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Something Evil Will Happen

There are four difficulty levels in The Takeover challenges, characterized as Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Here's what you can expect from these difficulty levels:

Noob: Acquire 10 Hats in Something Evil Will Happen

  • First, play normal rounds and search the map for dropped or spawned hats, which also fall from certain events and enemies. So, loot quickly between disasters to reach 10 in a single session.
  • Prioritize rounds with high chaos and multi-event overlaps to increase drops. Go for mobility gear and routes through high-traffic spawn corridors to pick hats efficiently.
Pro: Tag 25 enemy graffiti

  • Find enemy tags on walls or grounds and spray over them with the event's spray can.
  • Keep visiting choke points, such as spawn exits and popular shelters where tags accumulate, and keep your can full. If tags seem sparse, visit the hub portal's entrance to refresh lobbies.

Master: Survive to difficulty 8

  • Purchase or equip healing or defensive gear and prioritize cover routes. Avoid open plazas during orbital or catastrophic disasters and keep changing your location when the situation gets hostile.
  • Try to conserve energy for late spikes and avoid unnecessary confrontations.
Extreme: Defeat and Doomspire

  • Prepare for the boss to appear, carry strong gear, mobility, and healers. For this, collect as many hats as possible.
  • Try to locate the weak points of the boss and dodge incoming projectiles by strafing and using vertical cover.

FAQs related to Something Evil Will Happen

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover event will last until September 22, 2025.

How many event-linked games does each portal contain?

Each portal contains 12 event-linked games.

