The Takeover event Something Evil Will Happen guide

Something Evil Will Happen is among the 48 experiences featured in the Roblox The Takeover event, which is a platform-wide festivity that tasks players with completing four challenges. In turn, it offers badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to earn Crew Cred. These currencies are used to purchase items from The Takeover shop and make the gameplay even more fun.Here's how you can complete the challenges in Something Evil Will Happen.Also read: Unique Roblox usernames ideas for new playersHow to start The Takeover challenges in Something Evil Will HappenComplete The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)Start by heading to The Takeover event hub (Clubhouse/Tagtown) and then to Adrenaline Heights district. Next, walk up to the Something Evil Will Happen portal and press the Play button to be teleported into the experience. Once there, choose a difficulty level to begin the challenge. Moreover, you can form a crew in the hub to earn Crew Creds and Solo Creds.Also read: All creator items in the Takeover - RobloxHow to complete The Takeover challenges in Something Evil Will HappenThere are four difficulty levels in The Takeover challenges, characterized as Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. Here's what you can expect from these difficulty levels:Noob: Acquire 10 Hats in Something Evil Will HappenFirst, play normal rounds and search the map for dropped or spawned hats, which also fall from certain events and enemies. So, loot quickly between disasters to reach 10 in a single session.Prioritize rounds with high chaos and multi-event overlaps to increase drops. Go for mobility gear and routes through high-traffic spawn corridors to pick hats efficiently.Pro: Tag 25 enemy graffitiFind enemy tags on walls or grounds and spray over them with the event's spray can.Keep visiting choke points, such as spawn exits and popular shelters where tags accumulate, and keep your can full. If tags seem sparse, visit the hub portal's entrance to refresh lobbies.Master: Survive to difficulty 8Purchase or equip healing or defensive gear and prioritize cover routes. Avoid open plazas during orbital or catastrophic disasters and keep changing your location when the situation gets hostile.Try to conserve energy for late spikes and avoid unnecessary confrontations.Extreme: Defeat and DoomspirePrepare for the boss to appear, carry strong gear, mobility, and healers. For this, collect as many hats as possible.Try to locate the weak points of the boss and dodge incoming projectiles by strafing and using vertical cover.Also read: Roblox The Takeover: All changes and rewardsFAQs related to Something Evil Will HappenHow long will The Takeover last?The Takeover event will last until September 22, 2025.How many event-linked games does each portal contain?Each portal contains 12 event-linked games.