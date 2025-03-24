The Whispering One Fisch guide: How to find and catch

The Whispering One in Fisch is one of the eight fish that you need to catch to complete the Cults Curse bestiary. It is a hidden area where you can teleport after talking to an NPC called Brother Silas. Just so you know, the Cults Curse won't be there in the game for long as it is a limited-time area. You have almost five days to complete the bestiary before it vanishes from the game.

This article thoroughly explains how and where to catch The Whispering One in this title.

Where to find and catch The Whispering One in Fisch

As hinted earlier, you can catch The Whispering One in the Cults Curse area. It is a location that can be accessed by talking to Brother Silas, who is found on the small island adjacent to Moosewood. To be precise, you can find this location on the coordinates XYZ: 655, 2130, 16984. Make sure you have a GPS device to track down this area.

Talk to Brother Silas NPC to teleport to Cults Curse (Image via Roblox)

Once you have spoken to Brother Silas, you will be teleported to the Cults Curse. The pool in this area is locked initially and requires a collective quest to be completed first. The Cults Curse pool is unlocked once every player has collected 285,700,000 fish as a whole. Only then the pool will be unlocked to catch fish and complete the Bestiary.

Great news for you because, at the time of writing, more than 400,000,000 fish are caught collectively. That said, the Cults Curse pool is unlocked, and all you have to do is claim it by interacting with the altar in this area.

Fish in the Cults Curse pool to complete the Bestiary (Image via Roblox)

We advise you to bring your best fishing rod because catching The Whispering One is going to be difficult. This fish does not have a favorite time, weather, or bait that you can acquire to catch it fast. You solely have to depend on your fishing rod to catch it.

Ideally, a rod that has good reeling speed can help you plenty. It will allow you to catch fish fast and cost relatively less time to catch The Whispering One. A fishing rod like the Ethereal Prism Rod, the Heaven's Rod, or a Leviathan's Fang Rod is just perfect for this job.

All of the said fishing rods have decent reeling speed. Moreover, they can also reel out a fish as heavy as The Whispering One.

FAQs

Where is the Cults Curse in Fisch?

You can enter the Cults Curse area after speaking to Brother Silas on the small island adjacent to Moosewood.

When will the Cults Curse event end in Fisch?

The Cults Curse event will end on March 29, 2025, in this game.

What is The Whispering One's favorite bait in Fisch?

The Whispering One does not have a favorite bait in this experience.

