Thief Simulator codes in Roblox: Free cash and gems (September 2022)

Roblox has many games that offer certain redeemable codes for free rewards. Players can use these codes to get a head start in the game and eventually, keep them in the running to become top players.

The codes in the game give players cash to purchase better equipment to get "the job" done besides gems that can be used to select better skins. After all, a thief's best equipment is deception.

Developers post these codes to gain followers on their social accounts, which is a way of promoting store items, while also allowing players to quickly receive all the latest updates. For those interested, they can spend Robux and pick up exclusive updates and game passes.

Players can follow Zyleth on Twitter, join their Funwise Discord channel, and join the Funwise Roblox Group to find new Thief Simulator codes and receive special rewards.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

10MILLION - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn10k Cash

20MILLION - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 10k Cash

FUNWISEFUN - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 7.5k Cash

GEMWORKS - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn125 Gems

HEADSTART - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 10k Cash

SHINY - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn100 Gems

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

These codes no longer work in the game:

ALMIGHTYSOSTA - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 10,000 Cash

EPICITEM - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 3,000 Cash

FINESSE - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 2,000 Cash

MOVINGUP - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 3,000 Cash

NEWWORLD - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 5,000 Cash

RELEASE - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn 2,000 Cash

SOSTAHEIST - this code can be redeemed in the code to earn Free Cash

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

On the device of your choice, open the platform. It might be a laptop or a mobile device running iOS or Android. Log in to your Roblox account next.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. Once you've found the game, start it and wait for it to load.

Once the game has loaded and the home page has appeared, tap the "More" button on the screen.

After you do that, a new window will appear. You must choose the "Codes" button out of the available options.

The location where you must enter the code is now visible. Copy and paste an active code into the "Enter code here" box.

You run the risk of getting an error message if you write the code incorrectly. However, the choice is entirely yours.

Finally, you have the option to click "Redeem." The promised rewards will be added immediately.

How to play Roblox Thief Simulator?

In Roblox Thief Simulator, players can practice becoming thieves. One can begin by intimidating people into turning over their jewelry and wallet. Once the player is comfortable with this, they can move on to planning and robbing banks besides other offices. Selling stolen goods will provide funds for new equipment upgrades. This is an effective method for players to grow in the game.

In the discord channel, new players can interact with others and possibly earn a few tips by frequently conversing with seasoned competitors.

