Thief Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems and cash (August 2022)

In Roblox Thief Simulator, users take on the persona of a robber. Considered one of the best simulator games available, players commit thefts and use the money they make to customize and improve their avatars' equipment. Coupled with that, they will receive greater prizes for executing difficult robberies.

Players can level up their games by entering different Roblox Thief Simulator codes. This will enhance their chances of executing successful robberies, along with earning better rewards and XP.

To utilize the codes for Thief Simulator, continue reading.

Players can easily break into residences with these Roblox Thief Simulator codes

Active codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

These codes for Free Thief Simulator should be used immediately, as they are only valid for a short period of time. Developers can render these codes obsolete at any moment, so players must capitalize on the active ones right now:

GEMWORKS - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)

SHINY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Diamonds

10MILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

ALMIGHTYSOSTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Cash

EPICITEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Cash

FINESSE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Cash

MOVINGUP - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Cash

NEWWORLD - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Cash

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Cash

SOSTAHEIST - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the platform on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the "More" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

A new window will open once you do that. There will be several choices here; you must select the "Codes" button.

You can now see the area where you need to type the code. In the "input code" box, copy and paste an active one.

There is a possibility that if you type the code incorrectly, an error will be displayed. The choice is still available, though.

Finally, you are free to select the "Redeem" button. The rewards you were promised will be delivered right away.

More codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Players only need to follow the game's official Twitter account to get started. They will be duly notified of new codes and other special in-game elements. The former tend to pop up during milestones, special occasions, and updates.

Players can also sign up for the Thief Simulator special Discord server, where fresh codes are routinely shared. The game's moderators encourage the creation of art and sporadic debates. By keeping an eye on this Discord channel, they may stay connected to the vibrant community of the game.

Additionally, new players can converse with others and gain more insight. By often interacting with seasoned veterans, they may even learn a few tricks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul