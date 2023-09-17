5 things you should know before playing Roblox Infectious Smile

Roblox offers players the chance to venture into its darkest regions, where a terrifying encounter unlike any other awaits. Developer laughablehaha's creation, Roblox Infectious Smile, was first released on November 21, 2020. Since then, it has grown into a mesmerizing masterpiece that is frightening players all around the world.

Infectious Smile stands out for its remarkable capacity to enthrall the Roblox community. This game has clearly established itself as an unrivaled phenomenon, with a stunning 469 thousand likes and an astounding 1,767,172 players who have put it on their favorites list. The game has attracted an amazing 759.5 million players, strengthening its position as a must-try activity.

Players should note that Infectious Smile isn't for the faint-hearted. It's only intended for players ages 9 and up, is categorized as a horror game with moderate violence, and promises an exhilarating adventure into the unknown. The general server may accommodate up to 35 players, although those looking for an even more terrifying experience can join a private server for just 100 Robux.

Top 5 things to note in Roblox Infectious Smile

1) Teams in Roblox Infectious Smile

The game features teams called Humans and Smilings. The former, a group of survivors, are very different from the latter. They are completely human, as their name suggests, and can kill Smilings by using weapons of their choice. These are available at various stages and the spawn.

Smilings can transform others into themselves by grabbing Light or causing a health loss. As long as the Humans stick together, anyone who has been grabbed can be immediately saved by a nearby player.

2) Weapons in Roblox Infectious Smile

Weapons are tools that the Humans and occasionally the Smilings use to protect themselves from other Humans or Infected Humans. The game has over 20 different weapons. All of them are contained within the mountain's stages, and some can be acquired through the purchase of game passes or items.

With a few exceptions, the Humans use weapons to harm Smilings and NPCs in addition to other things. Most Smilings' tools are potions. By consuming these, they enhance themselves. By dividing the weapon's damage by its cooldown, damage per second is computed.

3) Stages in Roblox Infectious Smile

Stages, or frequently referred to as maps or sections, connect the Spawn and Fortress regions. Four stage locations may appear during each Disaster event, each with the possibility to have a unique mechanic, gameplay, or weapons.

Except for Staying Stages, which are always present, every stage has an equal chance of appearing. Both Human and Smilings who want to farm or grind can make use of these farming stages to gain Experience Points and Smile Coins.

4) Smile Coins in Roblox Infectious Smile

Smile Coins serve as the sole currency in Infectious Smile. Players can obtain crates from them holding a variety of goods, such as animations, mods, skins, weapon effects, and weapons. By attacking Smilings or hostile NPCs, humans can gain Smile Coins, with different rewards based on the weapon used.

A bonus is given for successful infections, while Smiling characters collect Smile Coins by capturing Humans or non-hostile NPCs. Additionally, special Smile Tokens that generate additional Smile Coins are occasionally sprinkled around particular stages or particular maps, such as Lumbermill and Smile Bank.

5) Game items in Roblox Infectious Smile

Shop items are available for purchase exclusively using Smile Coins. A wide range of goods, including Animations, Modifiers, Weapons, and Skins, are available at the shop. Animations are visual modifications that modify how a player uses a weapon or gets infected, giving the game a unique aesthetic.

Players' quests benefit greatly from the support that modifiers like Fog and Earthquake offer. Weapons are crucial battle tools, and default weapons can be modified with optional modifiers. Skins provide purely cosmetic improvements by changing the weapons' color, and occasionally even their model.