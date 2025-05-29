Toilet Tower Defense Wastelands guide

The Wastelands Update has brought a range of new content for players in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense. Released on May 24, 2025, the update introduced the Wastelands Map, its associated Crate, and five new units. The new map is considered a part of the endgame because it is slightly more difficult than the Hard Mode. Thus, you need your best Cameramen to defeat the Toilets.

Use this guide to learn how to access the Wastelands Map and know its completion rewards.

Everything to know about the Wastelands Map in Toilet Tower Defense

Finding and starting Wastelands

The Wastelands Map is highlighted by a toxic green color (Image via Roblox)

To enter the Wastelands Map in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense, you need to step inside one of its corresponding platforms. They are located in the game lobby, next to the Frozen Clocklands. The banner for the Wastelands map is distinctively green and has a couple of radioactive signs below it.

Completing the Wastelands Map

Camp Fires in the Wastelands Map (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the Wastelands Map, you have to defend your base from 50 enemy waves. Defeating all the waves with the meta Cameramen can take around 15-18 minutes while playing solo. Given the map's difficulty, it is advised you team up with other experienced players to finish the game quickly.

The range of enemies that you'll need to defeat in Wastelands includes Boss Toilet, Rocket Launcher Toilet, Giant Smooth Toilet, Astro Toilet, Astro Soldier Toilet, Buff Mutant Toilet, and so on.

Although they possess high healthpoints and skills that can stun your units, they will need to destroy several Camp Fires before they can reach your base.

Since Camp Fires can delay the enemy's progress, you can place your strongest units near such constructs to finish the waves. Your units will consistently deal damage, while even the swiftest enemies will be forced to halt due to the barricade.

Rewards

The Wastelands Crate in Toilet Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

To win in the Wastelands Map, you have to defeat all enemy waves without letting a single Toilet enter your base. Completing the objective grants the following rewards:

Coins

1 Wastelands Crate

2-4 Evo Shards

1-3 Toilet Shards

The Wastelands Crate is a guaranteed reward for completing the map. A description of its contents and their odds in Toilet Tower Defense are given below:

Irradiated Cameraman (70%): A twisted version of a once-heroic unit! Twitchy and unstable, it lunges forward to blast enemies with a corrosive green beam from its head.

(70%): A twisted version of a once-heroic unit! Twitchy and unstable, it lunges forward to blast enemies with a corrosive green beam from its head. Hazmat Operator (26%): A double-handed danger! Stands firm and launches radioactive blasts from both palms to melt through toilet swarms.

(26%): A double-handed danger! Stands firm and launches radioactive blasts from both palms to melt through toilet swarms. Wasteland Enforcer (3.99%): An unforgiving cyborg of corrupted order! Smashes the ground and sweeps enemies aside with sheer force.

(3.99%): An unforgiving cyborg of corrupted order! Smashes the ground and sweeps enemies aside with sheer force. Gamma Ray Sniper (0.01%): A mechanical sharpshooter! Fires powerful sniper rounds with a heavy kick and lunges in close with a hidden energy blade when enemies get too close.

Although you get a Wastelands Crate every time you complete the new map, more can be purchased from the Exclusive Shop for 300 Gems.

FAQs

How many waves are there in the Wastelands Map of Roblox Toilet Tower Defense?

There are a total of 50 waves in the map.

What is the rarest unit in the Wastelands Crate?

Possessing a drop rate of 0.1%, the Gamma Ray Sniper is the rarest unit in the Wastelands Crate.

Is it possible to buy a Wastelands Crate?

Yes, you can purchase a Wastelands Crate from the Exclusive Shop by utilizing Gems.

