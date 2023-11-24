Top 5 must-play Roblox Games on mobile: November 2023

Roblox aficionados who are tired of the same old mobile games and are itching for some fresh and exciting content have come to the right place. Whether you're a fan of adorable pets, spine-tingling horror mysteries, pizza-making adventures, eerie animatronics, or anime-inspired brawls, this list has something for every gamer.

Scouring the Metaverse, this article brings the top five must-play Roblox games that are mobile-friendly as of November 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Pet Simulator X to Jujutsu Chronicles, here are the five must-play Roblox games on mobile (November 2023)

5) Pet Simulator X

Pet Simulator X is an addictive and delightful game for pet enthusiasts, and it was designed with mobile users in mind. This game takes you on a captivating journey through various biomes where you can catch and hatch adorable new pets.

Your primary objective in the game will be to amass a fortune in coins and hatch rare and exclusive pets possessing unique abilities that will supercharge your coin-collecting escapades.

But the fun doesn't stop there. As you level up and explore new biomes, you'll encounter pets that can harvest coins more efficiently, making your journey even more exciting. It's a game that effortlessly combines exploration, collection, and progression and offers mobile gamers a delightful and visually pleasing gaming experience.

It fails to rank higher up because of its limited selection of pets and dungeons to explore. The game developers listened to the community and are now fixing these loose ends in the sequel to Pet Simulator X called Pet Simulator 99 or PS99.

4) Piggy

If you're a fan of horror games that take unexpected turns, then Piggy is the perfect game for you. It is a game that belongs to the horror, survival, and the mystery genre. In the game, anthropomorphic pigs roam around in an eerie world where you'd have to piece together an intricate mystery, all while avoiding the spooky and nerve-wracking clutches of the Piggy killer.

Piggy stands out because of its ambitious take on the horror genre within the Roblox universe. It's a game that doesn't shy away from creating an immersive and thrilling experience, complete with suspenseful moments and unexpected twists.

For those seeking a title that offers a captivating narrative alongside its gameplay, Piggy is a definite must-try. It stays stagnant at the fourth place simply because the upcoming games have so much to offer.

3) Work at a Pizza Place

If you're in the mood for a more laid-back but equally engaging gaming experience, look no further than Work at a Pizza Place. This roleplaying gem provides a delightful blend of teamwork, strategy, and, of course, the chaos that comes bundled with pizza-making.

The premise is simple yet entertaining: fulfill pizza orders to upgrade your virtual life. The more pizza orders you complete, the more opportunities you have to enhance your in-game experience.

In Work at a Pizza Place, you have to work together with other players to complete orders. This not only adds a layer of teamwork but also creates a sense of accomplishment as you witness your virtual house transforming into a mansion of success.

Moreover, Work at a Pizza Place carries a touch of nostalgia for those who remember the now-defunct Roblox game called Work at a Krusty Krab. The reason Work at a Pizza Place ranks third is because some roles are extremely well-thought-out while others sometimes feel like filler.

2) Five Nights at Freddy's Doom

For those who thrive on an adrenaline rush and enjoy a good scare, Five Nights at Freddy's Doom is a game that brings the iconic horror of the FNAF franchise into the Roblox Metaverse. Based on a premise similar to its inspiration, Five Nights at Freddy's Doom immerses players in a world filled with animatronic terror, jump scares, and spine-chilling environments.

Your ultimate objective will be to survive the night as you navigate through the game's maze of suspense and horror. This game is a testament to the creativity of Roblox developers, who have successfully translated the FNAF experience into a virtual gaming adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Five Nights at Freddy's Doom and the upcoming game are equally good, and it depends totally on you. If you want a touch of horror, you can go with this game, or if you want action, then you can lean towards the next game.

1) Jujutsu Chronicles

Jujutsu Chronicles is a fighting game that pays homage to the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. In this game, you can step into the shoes of your favorite anime characters, such as Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and many others. You can also unleash moves straight from the anime and engage in fiery battles against other players.

What sets Jujutsu Chronicles apart is that it captures the anime's true combat style and essence. It also allows players to collect different cursed tools and abilities, enabling them to craft a playstyle that suits their preferences, which makes it not just another run-of-the-mill fighting game but an immersive experience that brings the excitement of Jujutsu Kaisen to the Roblox Metaverse.

Whether you're a casual gamer or a seasoned veteran, there's something for everyone in this lineup. So, charge up your mobile devices and dive into the vibrant world of Roblox.

For more such content, visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.